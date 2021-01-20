Luxury opening at the Monte Carlo Rally. Esteban Ocon, the companion of Fernando Alonso in the team Alpine Formula 1, will be in charge of opening the track in the first two stages of the test tomorrow. As I already did Carlos Sainz in 2018 at the wheel of a Renault Megane RS, the Frenchman will spend an hour before the World Cup stars at the wheel of a Alpine A110S.

“It is a fantastic opportunity and I am looking forward to enjoying Rally Monte Carlo for the first time,” explained Ocon. “It is a legendary event, a gem on the motorsports calendar and I know how special it will be to be a part of it. I am looking forward to driving the beautiful Alpine A110S. I first got my first test of the A110 in October with three laps of the Nordschleife track. It was great that day, because it is very comfortable and agile to drive. It was born for this kind of challenge with the closed forks and the mountain passes. Rally has always been a dream for me, so driving in Monte Carlo is a brilliant way. to start the year. “

Ocon will drive a VIP car, as Sainz already did, and will pass through the first two stages of the rally, Saint Disdier-Corps, of 20.58 kilometers and Saint Maurice-Saint Bonnet (20.78 km.) 70 minutes before Sebastien Ogier . It will be the first rally experience for the French driver, who will have to face roads with all kinds of surfaces: dry, wet, ice and snow. An excellent way to celebrate half a century since the brand’s double at the Monte Carlo Rally in 1971. On the flanks it will wear the number 31, the same one used in Formula 1, and the vehicle will wear the blue color that made history in the seventies with the ‘berlinettes’ of the sports firm.