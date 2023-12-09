Everyone’s favorite F1 driver is not going to be alive next year. Don’t worry, he doesn’t mean anything life-threatening by it.

Esteban Ocon has had another eventful year in Formula 1. The Frenchman is not known for the fact that everyone thinks he’s a great guy. In fact, Ocon is at odds with practically all his (ex) teammates. It’s also something when you grow up knowing that your parental home is being sold so that you can go karting. Ocon is a fighter because he had no choice. And credit where credit is due: he made it to the premier class after all.

But yes, if you are there, you naturally want to win. And Ocon has managed to do that once again in the crazy 2021 edition of the Hungarian Grand Prix. The teams Ocon has driven for have never given him a car to really compete for podiums and victories in every race. But then it is of course also up to Ocon himself to either beat his teammate hard so that other teams become interested. Or pull the team out of the doldrums single-handedly with great performances that ensure that all the best sponsors, technicians and strategists are attracted like a magnet.

So far, Ocon has failed at both. Highly regarded teammates such as Perez, Ricciardo and Alonso have more often than not been able to outwit Ocon. Not that he was spanked, absolutely not. But he was almost always the one with slightly fewer points at the end of the year. The Alpine team, meanwhile, is an absolute one dumpster fire. For years, the factory team has never given the impression that they want to go for the championship. Halfway through, the management was replaced again. It is not yet possible to judge whether that will help.

And so this year, eyes were focused on the battle between Gasly and Ocon at Alpine. Both have a very similar profile. Same nationality, same age more or less, both won once in a crazy race. Only Gasly is the new man. And a lot more popular with fans. Bottom line, however, the result is again very familiar. The two are evenly matched, but Esteban has a few fewer points to win than Pierre.

So it is gradually becoming ‘make or break’ for Max Verstappen’s best friend. At least if Esteban wants to reach the real top again. And Esteban realizes that too. He will do everything he can to perform better next year, he promises crash.net:

I think 17th of December, that’s when I will restart training. he added. Then from 2nd of January until the first test, I will be fully back into training camp. I’m going to be doing it the way I was doing in 2022, which is no life, flat out, only racing. We’ve been doing a lot of different things and activations outside the track this year. That’s going to change next year. Back to war mode and fully focused on the racing side. Esteban Ocon, probably shoot a flare

Whose deed. Will nolifer Ocon still make his big breakthrough next year? Or will he continue to compete in the middle of the pack for a few more years and then move on to Endurance racing? Let us know in the comments!

