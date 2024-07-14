The market movements continue within América, the reality is that those from Coapa have closed many and very good arrivals and up to this point, Jardine’s team has only lost one full weight from the squad that was champion of the Liga MX for two consecutive tournaments, Julián Quiñones, from then on, the rest of the departures have been with second or even third line players of relevance within the squad, the most recent, that of Estaban Lozano.
The young Mexican striker has made the decision to leave the nest despite having completed 100% of the preseason. Esteban’s destination will be Sporting de Gijón, the club with which he was on loan for the last year and a half. However, the contractual condition for Lozano on his new loan will be different, as the 21-year-old Mexican will go directly to the first team, he will not rotate with the youth team, in addition, his loan includes a purchase option that could be made valid if his performance is up to expectations.
Lozano was planning to continue with América this semester and in essence, he would be second behind Henry Martín, a role that he did not dislike, however, once the arrival of Rodrigo Aguirre was confirmed, the Mexican understood that he would be in third place and it would be almost impossible to add minutes, so, as soon as the door to return to Spain opened, he did not think twice about accepting.
#Esteban #Lozano #leaves #America #loan
