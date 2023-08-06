Lavagna – The Lavagna Busking Contest has crowned its king. ANDEsteban the doc busker, who enchanted the audience and convinced the jury. “The six competitors in the final were all really very good but it is undeniable that Esteban had something more – he explains Giulia Canceleddaartistic director of the event, exhausted but happy with the outcome of the second edition of her creature – greater artistic maturity, solid experience behind her and then that extra something, which we have always referred to as busker appeal, which Esteban has shown that he has great possession, even in the choice of the proposed pieces where he has inserted, with great intelligence, his very personal version of “Fiume Sand Creek” by de André“.

TO Esteban, first place, the invitation as a guest of the Busking Festival in Ferrara, where he will perform on August 24th, and the “Prize prize hat” fruit of donations from the public, which amounts to 350 Euros. The ranking of the second edition of the Lavagna contest, which is worth remembering is the only contest dedicated to street musicians existing in Italy, continues with: second place for Le Tendenze, or the funky pop duo of the Milanese brothers Daniel And Francesco Saibenejaunty and with great stage presence and the third place of Michael Mirenna, ex footballer, the least busker if you like, in terms of genre and repertoire but at the same time very convincing and much applauded by the public; she finished fourth Caroline Cardinigreat voice and important repertoire but penalized by the use of

musical bases and to close the Romans The Comfort Zone, who paid for a little inexperience in the choice of the pieces presented but who can still boast of having reached the final, making their way, albeit very young, among dozens of more experienced competitors. However, Le Tendenze won the CIV prize, presented by the president Paula Cozzolinowhich gives the right to be guests of the next edition of Musica e Gusto while, surprisingly, the president of the Ferrara Busking Festival, Rebecca Buttons has decided to reward the 2nd and 3rd place as well by accrediting them to the Ferrara festival: “A decision that came unexpectedly and was really very welcome – comments Canceled – since it attests to the level of our competitors and the strong link that has been created between the prestigious Ferrara festival and our event”. Lavagna too has shown that he loves the event dedicated to buskers, which on Saturday evening brought together a a very large audience that has crowded even under the arcades and on the steps of the Porticato Brignardello is to follow the fate of their favorite. “Unfortunately the cold forced someone to leave just before the announcement of the winner – he says smiling Giulia Canceledda – but it was fun yesterday morning, because many stopped me on the street to ask me how it went and who had won in the end, the format of the contest is also very engaging for the public”.