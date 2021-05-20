S.For a long time Esteban Cortázar wanted to create something that picks up on his childhood and youth in South Beach, Miami in the nineties: the time that shaped him the most, both personally and artistically. The collection called “Cada día es para siempre” (Everyday is forever) pays homage to love. “It is reflected everywhere,” says Cortázar. It is also a dream come true for the designer. The artistic talent was given to the 37-year-old at an early age. His mother, former British jazz singer Dominique Vaughan, and his father, Colombian painter Valentino Cortázar, made sure that their son grew up surrounded by constant inspiration. He lived with his father on Ocean Drive, above the famous “News Cafe”, where designers like Todd Oldham and Gianni Versace liked to stop and quickly became friends of the family.

“South Beach was a melting pot of fashion, music, art and Latin American warmth with a mixture of incredible people,” says Cortázar. “It was a free, spontaneous and uncomplicated time: From artists to eccentric retirees, to the surge of gay culture, drag queens, supermodels, iconic photographers, the club scene and the incredible Latino culture – they created a certain energy . ”This gave rise to his obsession with fashion early on. It gave him a platform to express himself artistically and creatively.

A feeling of connection

Today, almost 30 years later, he only understands how special this time was. “I felt that my story was closely linked to Desigual and its philosophy of freedom and optimism,” he says. One reason for this may also be the influence of his parents: They married in Ibiza in the mid-1970s. Around ten years later, in the year Cortázar was born, the Swiss Thomas Meyer founded the Desigual label in Barcelona and opened the first shop on the free-spirited island that cast a spell over Cortázar’s parents. When the designer found out about this, it was clear to him why he felt connected to the label from the start – and this feeling grew stronger and stronger as we worked together.

Father Valentino Cortázar in particular plays an important role in the collaboration: some designs show his work “El Beso”, an expression of graphic love – it was created in Miami in the nineties. “It’s one of my greatest sources of inspiration,” admits Cortázar. Not only his art and his way of playing with colors, but also his love for nature and his zest for life have inspired him from an early age. When Desigual asked, he knew straight away that this project was the perfect opportunity to incorporate his father’s art – and design his most personal collection to date.

Freedom, spontaneity and warmth

Just like his father, Desigual celebrates art, joie de vivre, open-mindedness and “many values ​​that are important to me and my family,” the designer notes. The influence of South Beach becomes even more tangible with photographs by Andy Sweet: They show life and the residents in the 1970s. With their works, both artists reflect the freedom, spontaneity and warmth of the decades and make Cortázar’s memories even more vivid.

The designer spent the past year between his home in Paris and Colombia, where his family lives. Like so many others, his life has taken a break – which he has long wanted: “I take more time to decide things for my professional future and the life I want,” says Cortázar. Since he was 17 and was the youngest fashion designer to exhibit at New York Fashion Week, Cortázar has been valued and criticized as a person, but also for his work. This taught him not to put himself under pressure and not to take criticism too seriously and personally. He is no longer afraid of drastic changes – an insight that is also reflected in his work for Desigual.

With the collection, which will be available from Thursday, Cortázar hopes to be able to help shape and promote Desigual’s image change. Because so far the label is still associated with the older generations, while Cortázar is certain “that they represent a philosophy that is more likely to tie in with the new generation than many other brands.” He is excited to be part of this new chapter for the brand. The designs should radiate positivity, energy, warmth and lightness and create a feeling of connection – just as he feels connected to the brand.