Chaves opens a gap on the ascent to Port Ainé. Toni Albir / EFE

A mixture of sensations places the attacker on the final mountain of a tough stage and the group responds to their attack with indifference, at their own pace and calm, as the almighty Ineos respond to Esteban Chaves, the Colombian from Chía, the Moon from Bogotá, that jumps with all six kilometers from the Port Ainé station, a wedge of the Pyrenean Lleida on the way to the Occitan Val d’Aran, west of Andorra, and from Andorra, where he resides, the world champion approaches the ditch Alaphilippe, and Chaves, who also lives in Andorra, feel relief, despite the headwind, because not a wave of fright has caused in the small peloton of the favorites and it quickly looks far away, and, at the same time, a beginning of depression , he no longer paints anything in the fight for the overall (he delivered in the time trial on Tuesday), nobody cares about his adventure, which culminates in victory and joy.

With his arms raised in the fourth of the Volta, his first triumph in two years, in the Giro Dolomites then, smiling Chavito, who is already 31 years old, like Nairo, fulfills his contract with the Australians of the Bike Exchange and remembers to the world that is still alive, her existence, her survival, her career, started at age 21 with a victory in the Tour del Porvenir, stopped for two years by a terrifying fall that is nothing to cost her an arm, resurrected and growing until he was 26, when in the Giro only the best Nibali can beat him, in the Vuelta he only yields to Nairo de Formigal and Froome, and he celebrates winning the Giro de Lombardia to finish. A new series of injuries ends up turning him into a specialist, the climber who wins a great mountain stage almost every year.

Behind, the Ineos de las estrellas showcase teamwork and camaraderie, and faith in a leader, Adam Yates, the last to join the team, for whom a world time trial champion, like Rohan Dennis, a winner, works without batting an eye. Giro, like Richard Carapaz, who controls the movement of Kruijswijk and the timidity of Enric Mas, who jumps without special motivation 3.5 kilometers from the goal, and pulls the group to defeat Almeida, once again, until he He breaks the chain, and a Tour winner, like Geraint Thomas, who does the last meters, and Richie Porte, the one from Tasmania, always promising, who is in front, does not even have time to give a relay.

The superIneos (the first three of the general, Yates, Porte, Thomas, are from the English team) extra dominate a Volta that for Spanish cycling translates into Valverdependencia. The Murcian is fourth, and in the shadow of his 40 years time seems stopped, and the growth of heirs.

