Esteban Chavez fought for the title of national road champion in the streets of Pereira. He was one of the favourites, but when he fought side by side with Sergio Higuita everything changed.

Chaves slowed his pedaling, began to look back, raised his arm, and his pace dropped. Nobody understood it, but Chavito had a hard time, he punctured at the least indicated moment, he kept the gold, but he won the bronze.

On Sunday, in Bucaramanga, in the middle of a human funnel, Chaves launched his strong attack 8 kilometers from the finish line and no one could reach him, he pulled out the nail and, finally, became national champion.

Strong blow and to the hospital

Esteban Chaves is already 33 years old. He is a mature runner who, although cycling and life have given him many triumphs, he has also lived through difficult, very complicated moments, much worse than that puncture last year.

He is the cyclist with the ‘bionic arm’. It is because on February 16, 2003 he collided with a traffic signal in the Laigueglia Trophy. He was taken to the hospital with head trauma, severe pulmonary contusion, fracture of the right clavicle, sphenoid bone, and right incus. It became nothing.

His recovery was not good. Many processes failed. He came to Colombia and put himself in the hands of the doctors Gustavo Castro and Julio Sandovalwho underwent surgery that lasted 14 hours.

The brachial plexus, which is the set of nerves that from the neck give sensitivity and mobility to the arm, was destroyed.

Esteban changed his mind. He was going to leave, but he didn’t. He wanted to get off the bike because he was afraid of falling again. Little by little, the Bogota rider overcame that difficult moment and returned to training, racing and on the podium.

first pedal strokes

Since he was a child he liked sports. At the age of 7 he came to the bicicros. In a valid district he skidded in a curve, just before taking the final stretch, and scraped his face.

That day he made the decision not to be a cyclist. his dad, Jairo Chaves, He supported it, but he had to see how to continue, to change the decision.

Esteban practiced athletics. He won the Soacha Athletic Race in the children’s category and with the borrowed bicycle he won the duathlon of Guatavita, in February 2002.

Gonzalo ‘Parlante’ Agudelo (qep d), a former Colombian cyclist, contacted oliver cardenas and asked him if he didn’t have a boy to fill a spot on the Trek team that was being formed in Medellinand the DT recommended Chaves.

winning story

There began the story of the cyclist who has been champion of the Giro de Lombardy, second in the Tour of Italy and the Tour of Spain of 2016 and the new national champion. In 2017, that contest was held in Bogotá.

The figure was Chaves. He helped plan the route, but two days before the long-distance race he gave up due to discomfort and did not run. That year was not for him. Esteban had serious knee problems and monocellosis that sank him.

He had just won Lombardy at the end of 2016, but a fatal year passed. He came back in 2018, he won the Herald Sun Tour and booted.

Last year he came to Education-EasyPosteam in which they are also Rigoberto Urán and Diego Camargohis guardian angel yesterday in Bucaramanga.

In 2022 he did not win, but he did have a good season, in which he stood out for his seventh place in the Criterium Dauphinesilver in the Nationals time trial and bronze on the road.

He is married, he has another life and he raised his arms again one year, 10 months and six days after his last victory, in 2021, when he won a stage in lTour of Catalonia.



He already has 17 victories to his credit, eight of which have been stages, and a World Tour title. This year, as he said, he will wear the Colombian flag on the chest of the shirt, which is his greatest pride.

