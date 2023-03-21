Wednesday, March 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Esteban Chaves, in the fight for the stage and the general of the Tour of Catalonia

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 21, 2023
in Sports
0
Esteban Chaves, in the fight for the stage and the general of the Tour of Catalonia


close

Esteban Chavez

Esteban Chavez

Photo:

Quique Garcia. efe

Esteban Chavez

The Slovenian Primoz Roglic remained at the top of the general classification.

The Colombian Esteban Chaves was the protagonist in the second stage of the Tour of Catalonia, between Mataró and Vallter, over 168 km and with a high finish. The Slovenian Primoz Roglic remained at the top of the general classification.

Chaves launched an attack with 6.4 kilometers from the finish line, but failed to reach it alone and was hit in the last kilometer of the fraction.

The Colombian from EF Education came to the division dispute with Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), winner of the fraction, and Roglic, who came second to keep the leader’s jersey. Chaves was seventh.

See also  Pozzetto: “Break down the San Siro? As a Milan supporter but also a friend of Moratti I say that…”

Roglic continues as the leader of the general classification and, thanks to the bonuses for being second, widens the difference with Evenepoel to six seconds, the same with which he leads Ciccone.

Chaves stayed 500 meters from glory after a solo attack with 6.5 kilometers to go.

General classification of the Tour of Catalonia

1. Primoz Roglic 8h 1 min 38 sec
2. Remco Evenepoel at 6 seconds
3. Giulio Ciccone at 6 seconds
4. Mikel Landa at 27 seconds
5. Joao Almeida at 27 seconds
6. Michael Woods at 31 seconds
7. Jai Hindley at 31 seconds

The Colombians

8. Esteban Chaves at 31 seconds
11. Einer Rubio at 1 min 3 sec
14. Rigoberto Urán at 1 min 24 sec
24. Iván Sosa at 2 min 36 sec
32. Egan Bernal at 3 min 11 sec

SPORTS
with Efe

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Kjaer: "The best football of my career at Milan. I'll be back even stronger"

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Esteban #Chaves #fight #stage #general #Tour #Catalonia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
MotoGP | Ducati renews its partnership with Shell until 2027

MotoGP | Ducati renews its partnership with Shell until 2027

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result