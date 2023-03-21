Esteban Chaves, in the fight for the stage and the general of the Tour of Catalonia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Esteban Chavez
Quique Garcia. efe
Esteban Chavez
The Slovenian Primoz Roglic remained at the top of the general classification.
The Colombian Esteban Chaves was the protagonist in the second stage of the Tour of Catalonia, between Mataró and Vallter, over 168 km and with a high finish. The Slovenian Primoz Roglic remained at the top of the general classification.
Chaves launched an attack with 6.4 kilometers from the finish line, but failed to reach it alone and was hit in the last kilometer of the fraction.
Very brave attack by Esteban Chaves in the Tour of Catalonia. Roglic, Evenepoel and Ciccone caught up with him in the last kilometer, but he finished seventh and displayed the tricolor 🇨🇴.pic.twitter.com/GV4UshS1xC
— Alfonso Hernandez (@AlfonsoH) March 21, 2023
The Colombian from EF Education came to the division dispute with Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), winner of the fraction, and Roglic, who came second to keep the leader’s jersey. Chaves was seventh.
Roglic continues as the leader of the general classification and, thanks to the bonuses for being second, widens the difference with Evenepoel to six seconds, the same with which he leads Ciccone.
Chaves stayed 500 meters from glory after a solo attack with 6.5 kilometers to go.
General classification of the Tour of Catalonia
1. Primoz Roglic 8h 1 min 38 sec
2. Remco Evenepoel at 6 seconds
3. Giulio Ciccone at 6 seconds
4. Mikel Landa at 27 seconds
5. Joao Almeida at 27 seconds
6. Michael Woods at 31 seconds
7. Jai Hindley at 31 seconds
The Colombians
8. Esteban Chaves at 31 seconds
11. Einer Rubio at 1 min 3 sec
14. Rigoberto Urán at 1 min 24 sec
24. Iván Sosa at 2 min 36 sec
32. Egan Bernal at 3 min 11 sec
SPORTS
with Efe
