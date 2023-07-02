This Saturday the emotions officially began in the Tour de France. However, It was not a good day for the team of Colombian Esteban Chaves -EF Education EasyPost- after the retirement of its leader, the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz.

(We recommend: Video: dramatic fall of Richard Carapaz and Enric Mas in the Tour de France).

Retirement of Richard Carapaz

And it is that the first stage of the gala race was marked for the accident suffered by the Ecuadorian runnerwho managed to complete the fraction, but was forced to withdraw from the competition due to physical problems.

Receive on your Whatsapp all the sports news of the day, matches, leagues and races instantly



On the afternoon of this Saturday, July 1, the EF Education EasyPost made official the retirement of Carapaz, who was one of those called to fight for the title of the 110th edition of the Tour de France.

The medical report delivered by the United States team revealed that the Ecuadorian champion suffered a severe blow to his knee which caused a three-point suture, and he has a small fracture in his left kneecap.

Richard Carapaz will not start stage 2 of the Tour de France after an ultrasound scan revealed a small fracture in his left kneecap. He also needed three stitches to close the cut on the same knee. Richard suffered no other injuries in the crash and will return home to begin his… pic.twitter.com/M2tLI7X0lo —EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) July 1, 2023

Due to the effects of Richard Carapaz, the EF Education EasyPost decided to remove it from competition, so that he can take a few days off while his recovery progresses, this with the aim of not risking his state of health.

(You can read: Rigoberto Urán unleashed madness in the Tour de France: the video of his tremendous ovation).

“Richard Carapaz will not participate in stage 2 of the Tour de France after an ultrasound revealed a small fracture in his left kneecap. He also needed three stitches to close the cut on the same knee. Richard suffered no other injuries in the accident and will be returning home to begin his recovery. heal champion We will carry your attacking spirit to the rest of this Tour,” the team said in an official statement.

Esteban Chaves and a message of support for Carapaz

I can’t speak for myself personally, we are a team and we have to act like one.

One of those who came out to talk about the hard loss of the squad was the Colombian Esteban Chaves. “I can’t speak for myself personally, we are a team and we have to act like one.”

(Read here: Tour de France 2023: gigantic scandal breaks out in one of the teams).

On the other hand, the ‘Chavito’ he was satisfied with his performance in this first stage of the Tour de France, stating that He is fulfilling a dream he had since he was a child.

​

“It was an incredible start, in Bilbao. This is incredible and I want to say hello to my parents, remind them that it all started in the Tour de France and that now we are here. Dreams do come true“said the Colombian cyclist.

The second stage of the Tour de France will take place this Sunday in the cities of Vitoria-Gasteiz > Saint-Sébastien and will have a total distance of 206 kilometers.

HAROLD YEPES

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO