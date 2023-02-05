Esteban Chavez prevailed in the background test of the National Road Cycling Championships, which took place this Sunday in Bucaramanga and over a distance of 237 kilometers. silver for Daniel Martinez and bronze for Nairo Quintana.

Chaves used a time of 5 h 13 min and 18 s. Martínez and Nairo reached 32 seconds.

(Dibu Martínez, ‘condemned’: unusual mistake for which he is criticized in England)

(‘Nairo Quintana did not respect the rules’: Association of Professional Cyclists)

The competition, long, as are all of this characteristic, had several escape attempts, but there was a team that was in charge of giving the orders, whether or not to release the escapees: Team Medellin.

many attacks

He even sent one of his strong runners, Fabio Duarte, to get into a break, controlling any skirmish that prevented the work plan that Miguel Ángel López was to finish off.

Then the turn was for Juan Manuel Barboza, the man consecrated to the clock, who escaped, was taking advantage, but behind the Medellín runners opposed the way and did not let the difference increase more than 45 seconds.

Barboza had the company of Juan Diego Alba, who worked jointly in search of increasing the difference, but it was not possible, the lot did not give them the letter of freedom.

Alba released Barboza on a slope, 56 kilometers from the finish line. López, 52 km from the finish line, took command, stretched the lot and took most of his rivals out of the wheel.

Selected the lot

Nairo Quintana, Sergio Higuita, the current champion, Brandon Rivera, Einer Rubio, Esteban Chaves, Didier Merchán and Sergio Luis Henao they followed the wheel of ‘Superman’.

Although more people came from behind, the great favorites maintained their options, but that pull had an effect, as they got rid of several riders.

Chaves shook the lot, he did it with 31 km to go and managed to get rid of the main group that, as always, Team Medellín set the pace.

withering attack

López, Nairo and Martínez connected to Chaves and went ahead. Esteban, the runner EFjumped 8 km from the finish line and managed to make a good difference.

No one could follow the wheel of Chaves, who had not won for 3 years, 10 months and 6 days, when he prevailed in a stage of the Tour of Catalonia of 2019.

The new national champion was bronze last year, so he had to fight for gold this time.-

Chaves begins a good year, after 2022 in which he could not fit into the squad. Martínez was second and Nairo, third. Great podium.

classifications

Classification

1. Esteban Chaves 5 h 13 min 18 s

2. Daniel Martinez at 32 seconds

3. Nairo Quintana mt

4. Didier Merchán at 44 seconds

5. Javier Jamaica at 1 min 13 s

6. Miguel Flórez at 1 min 32 s

7. Sergio Henao mt

(Shakira: Why was the song with Karol G and Piqué darts delayed?) (It wasn’t just jam: the photos of Piqué that detective would have taken of Shakira)