Esteban Bullrich assured that the diagnosis of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) was “a turning point” in his life and was moved to tears when he spoke of the example of his daughter, who had cancer.

The senator spoke about his illness on Tuesday, in a talk addressed to entrepreneurs. When listing the key moments of his life, he did not hesitate: “The birth of my five children, the diagnosis of ALS and the death of my maternal grandfather.”

And he burst into tears when referring to his daughter, Luz (19 years old). “They tell me how well you cope with the disease. She was 7 years old (when she was diagnosed with cancer), I am now 52. She He lit the way for us and I learned to face the disease. At the age of 7, she renewed a lot of company with God and Our Lady, “said the legislator.

He also gave some clues about why did you decide to continue in your duties in the Senate.

“Helping to change my beloved country, that is what I am passionate about. To think that I can do a little bit like this to leave my children a better country than the one I received,” he explained.

In that sense, he highlighted one of his projects. “Today I am thinking of a very revolutionary project for the administration of Argentina, such as the division of the province of Buenos Aires into five provinces. I do not know if I will be able to do it, but I think about that,” he warned.

On the other hand, he said that his disease is a “new passion”.

“Now a new passion has appeared, which is called ALS. A disease that, I will say it clearly, is a fucking sickness. It’s a fucking disease. Because your head works but the body stops working. Lots of negativity, “Bullrich described.

“So that new passion is putting positivity in this shit,” he added.

“You do not have to go crazy, you do not have to despair. Time does not advance faster. The day lasts the same, 24 hours. Take advantage of that, yes, because you do not know if you are tomorrow. God rolls the dice and it is your turn” said the national legislator.

In that sense, he highlighted the value of “forgiveness” in politics.

“One of our political slogans in Argentina is” neither forgetting nor forgiving. “You can’t live like this. You have to forgive. I also learned mercy at this stage,” he said, taking his head.

SmilingHe was also sympathetic to the reaction of others when he talks about his life.

“I understand that someone from outside says ‘this idiot talks …'”, he said, almost with laughter, “they are going to think that I am enjoying my life. I did not say that. Today everyone knows that I can not eat nor speak as before. “

And he completed: “But the disease is behind us. Today we talk about what we are going to cook, how River is playing. Those are the topics of conversation.”

The senator announced in late April that he suffers from ALS. “After several months consulting doctors and doing all the necessary studies, we finally came up with a definitive diagnosis about my condition. I have Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a disease that causes muscle paralysis and that is what affects my speech,” he wrote it’s a statement.

After the diagnosis, he confirmed that he will continue with his work as a legislator. In addition, he announced that he will focus on “improving the living conditions and the quality of diagnoses of people with ALS in Argentina.”

It is with that purpose that he gives the talk this Tuesday, entitled “Esteban Bullrich for Entrepreneurs: A Story of Resilience “. Also 12 years ago, he faced the cancer of his daughter, Luz.

It is organized by the Latin American Entrepreneurs Association and is broadcast on-line to 19 countries in the region and Spain.

The former Minister of Education of the Nation recently commented in a TV interview which were your first reactions after learning you have ALS.

“What am I missing? That I will not be able to enter the Church, for example. That is the first reaction,” he said. That feeling was followed by “anger”, which “cost him more than anguish.”

“I could not find the return. Now I am at peace,” he said in that appearance in CNN.

He also related a call that transcended the political rift: Cristina Kirchner was on the other side of the phone. “She called me. I got excited talking to her. We talked about faith, how important faith is to grow at all times,” he said about communication with the vice president.

Bullrich already had another gesture linked to his ALS diagnosis. After raising the salary of national legislators, he decided to allocate 40% of the increase in his salary to finance the battle against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

