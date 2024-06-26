Mérida, Spain.- As part of the activities of the 70th edition of the International Classical Theater Festival, which will be held in Mérida, Spain, bass baritone Esteban Baltazar will perform in the opera Medea, playing Creon.

A golden opportunity

After intense work to reach important stages, Esteban Baltazar today qualifies as a golden opportunity that Paco Azorínstage director of the production, has sought him out to integrate him into the opera, in which he will have the joy of personifying Creon, one of the central characters of the operatic plot, which will be performed on days June 27 and 29 at the Roman theater in the city of Méridto.

I am going to put the name of Mazatlán high; “It’s where I was trained,” said the actor, who is originally from Guadalajara. However, at the age of 19 he began his career in Mazatlán, in the Ángela Peralta Choir, with orchestra director Enrique Patrón de Rueda, Martha Félix as teachers. and Andrés Arreé.

What is the opera about?

The plot of the opera is one of the most tragic and captivating of the lyric, since Medea She is betrayed by her husband Jason, after that deception the woman commits a murder and from there the whole plot begins. Ángeles Blancas, soprano (playing Medea), and Noah Stewart, tenor who plays Jasón, among others, also participate in this performance.

Goes for more

Esteban Baltazar commented that taking advantage of the fact that he is in Spain will be casting in cities of the motherland and Germany to continue pursuing a career.