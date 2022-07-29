This week we have finally been able to observe the starting goalkeeper of the Monterrey Football Club, They were Andradaat the El Barrial Training Center, the Argentine goalkeeper has returned to work on the pitch and could be ready to return to the Pandilla’s goal in the near future.
Leaving the facilities of El Barrial, the Channel 6 Sports was able to have a brief conversation to find out what was going on, there the ‘Vermin‘ mentioned that with the surgery he improved his movements in his left knee and that he will ask the coaching staff to have activity in the U-20 category so that his return to the courts with the first team is in the best possible way.
“Actually, the surgery did me a lot of good, I was never going to get better with the injury, the surgeon told me, so it was the right thing to do in the decision that was made, so today I’m happy, today I was able to train with calm exercises, you don’t have to force it either.” as the doctors told me because it could affect the menisci but little by little we are recovering, “he said.
“We are going to see how I improve, I am going to ask to play in the Sub 20 to pick up the rhythm and we are going to see if that possibility is possible”, added the albiazul goalkeeper.
Andrada left behind the injury to his left knee due to a contusion he suffered in the match against America of Cali in Monterrey’s last pre-season game for this tournament, but it took three weeks for him to be diagnosed with an arthroscopy.
The goalkeeper missed a month and a week and although he is not yet ready to play this weekend, his return could be on August 6 when the Rayados host León on matchday 7 of the 2022 Apertura, if not possible in that date would travel one more date for day 8.
