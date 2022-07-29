Today he did his first training on court, Esteban Andrada after his operation.

His return with @Rayados but in a couple of weeks he will surely appear cutting corners with the sub 20 to pick up the pace.

HE COULD COME BACK FOR THE CLASSIC!@TUDNMEX @TUDNUSA pic.twitter.com/HYFYN3sHko

– Diego Armando Medina (@DiegoArmaMedina) July 28, 2022