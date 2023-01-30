Last Friday the team Monterey He entered the Cuauhtémoc field to measure forces against the Camoteros del Puebla. In a difficult game for Rayados, they got the victory by a score of 2-1. although the goalkeeper Stephen Andrada He made a serious mistake in the goal for the locals.
The Argentine goalkeeper tried to return a ball to his teammate Héctor Moreno, however, the ball went wide and was left so that Federico Mancuello could only push it and thus put the first of the night. In this regard, the goalkeeper spoke through his social networks, thanking his teammates and acknowledging his failure.
“Thank you team, despite my mistake, you showed that bravery. And that whatever happens, the goal is to get back up!”wrote the Vermin.
In that game, Monterrey knew how to recover from adversity, since they were down on the scoreboard and two goals had been disallowed for offside. That was how a work of art by Arturo González appeared to tie the score and Rodrigo Aguirre turned around to seal the 2-1.
For now, La Pandilla is already preparing for their next commitment, when on Sunday they receive the always difficult visit from the Red Devils of Toluca.
