Monterrey has had a great season in the Apertura 2022 of Liga MX, both in the regular phase and in the quarterfinals. Rayados drew goalless in the first leg of the quarterfinals against Cruz Azul and in the second leg won by a score of 3-0. The albiazules qualified for the semi-finals in a deserved manner and are, along with América, the favorites to win the Mexican soccer title.
Víctor Manuel Vucetich has managed to get the Monterrey fans to reconnect with their team in a way they didn’t do years ago. Under the orders of ‘King Midas’, Rayados has recovered his memory and has returned to his rightful place in Mexican soccer.
Through its social networks, Liga MX shared an emotional video in which Esteban Andrada, goalkeeper of the Sultana del Norte team, can be seen interacting with the fans after the victory against the Celeste Machine. The recording shows the exact moment in which the Argentine goalkeeper has a great detail with a Rayados supporter.
In the video you can see how Esteban Andrada interacts with the followers of Rayados. A fan asks him for his jersey and he, without thinking twice, takes it off to give it to him. The Argentine goalkeeper hands him the shirt, extends his hand and the Rayados supporter euphorically celebrates his gift.
Monterrey advanced to the semifinals and is waiting for a rival in the next phase.
