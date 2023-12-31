Sunday, December 31, 2023, 1:47 p.m.



A wave of people flooded the central streets of Murcia on the occasion of San Silvestre on this last day of 2023. The popular race, organized by LA VERDAD, was once again part of the last morning of the year, in which some did not want to lose the opportunity to put on the sneakers for the last time before 2024. The costumes and good vibes were the ingredients that added flavor to the main course: the race. The test was won by Estanislao Lorencio in the men's category and Isabel María Navarro in the women's category.

The San Silvestre de Murcia brought together more than 5,000 participants for this edition. Teniente Flomesta Avenue in the capital was once again the starting point of a 6.5 kilometer route through the streets of the city. The start was divided into four groups, of which three were runners and the fourth did the test on wheels: on skates. At 12:00 p.m., as scheduled, the last race of the year started.

The first to cross the finish line was Estanislao Lorencio, from CA Nogalte. He was crowned the winner in the men's category with a time of 19 minutes and 41 seconds. He was followed by Antonio Martínez, from the Club Atletismo Puerto Torrevieja, (19:57) and Khalid Hardaoui (20:38), from the UCAM Atletismo Cartagena club, the second and third place, respectively.

For her part, Isabel María Navarro was the fastest woman in the women's category. The runner stopped the clock at 25 minutes and 29 seconds to climb to the highest box. She was accompanied on the podium by the second classified, Irene Tsadikan (25:41), from Club Atletismo Murcia, and Sabina María Rico, who closed her participation with bronze by completing the course in 26 minutes and 28 seconds.

To sweat in good company



Many come to this event to close 2023 by sweating a little with their loved ones and, in the process, reduce the excesses of Christmas. What could not be missing in this festive atmosphere were the costumes, something that is already a tradition on this special date. In short, a different, colorful morning, with a lot of movement and in which adults and children once again enjoyed Murcia's San Silvestre to say goodbye to 2023.

The test was organized by LA VERDAD, the Athletics Federation of the Region of Murcia (FAMU) and the Murcia City Council. The event was sponsored by Caixabank, AENA, Universae, Grupo MARMO, Juver and Aquadeus and the collaboration of Enjoy! Murcia. Thanks to: Estrella de Levante, Coca-Cola and Mercamurcia.