At this time of year when car journeys are greater and there are many families who prefer to rent a car to travel, Estanislao de MataExecutive Vice President of Sixt Spain, offers us his opinion on the motoring sector, as well as rent a car during these holidays.

How is this summer going in terms of the holiday car rental market?

Without a doubt, tourism is one of the main economic engines of Spain which, as we know, is a reference destination, both for national and international tourists. According to data from the National Institute of Statistics, the country received 10.9% more foreign tourists during the month of June, compared to the same period in 2022. Among the most visited communities are the Balearic Islands, with more than two million tourists, followed by Catalonia, Andalusia and the Canary Islands.

This means that summer is also the high season for the rent-a-car sector, as one of the wheels of this great gear that is tourism. Bearing this in mind, the more the visit of tourists is consolidated, the more filming our business will have, since we offer quality services and products that facilitate the stay and mobility of those who visit Spain.

What do you need to know to rent a car?

Not too much. Renting a vehicle at Sixt is very simple: with just a few clicks on our app or website you can obtain a state-of-the-art car and a totally personalized service. At Sixt we strive so that our clients obtain the option that best suits their needs and preferences through a process in which we provide all the information necessary for correct decision-making: from the characteristics of each model, through the types of coverage that are included, delivery and return conditions, refueling, up to the deposit and the final price without surprises.

In addition, we continue to grow in our network of offices and we are present in all strategic enclaves such as airports, train stations, holiday areas and urban centers, to be where our clients need us.

What is the average price of a car rental? Tips so that the price does not skyrocket.

There is no general answer to this question. It would be a bit like asking a large supermarket chain what the average price is. We have a wide variety of vehicle classes and, of course, the demand in a certain place and time also influences the price issue. The general recommendation to our clients is to book directly with Sixt and as far in advance as possible.

How is the client convinced of the advantages of renting a car?

Renting a vehicle is often a necessity and rental companies are there to cover that need. It is not about convincing the client, but about putting his needs at the center of our reason for being. Ours is an established brand, with more than 100 years of history in the car rental market, and customers choose us mainly because we are synonymous with product quality and service excellence, together with the transparency that goes through each one of our processes.

How do you see the future of mobility, especially with the arrival of hybrids, electric…? Are many models rented with this type of engine?

Without a doubt, the mobility of the future is sustainable and shared. The new generations are increasingly opting for rental modalities, whether long or short term, since it has multiple benefits, including immediate availability, savings in maintenance costs and institutional taxes, as well as the advantage of drive a latest generation car, with fewer emissions and more respectful of the environment.

At Sixt we are committed to the environmental cause and we work every day to increase the share of electric vehicles in our fleet and equip our branches with charging points. Furthermore, during the first quarter of 2023, in the European corporate countries, we have increased our electric vehicle fleet by more than 20%, including PHEV and MHEV. This is a proportion that we maintained during the second quarter of the year and that we will continue to increase in the coming years. As part of our sustainability strategy, we aim to have 70% to 90% of our European fleet electrified by 2030.

Electric mobility is a growing trend, large cities such as Madrid and Barcelona present greater demand for this type of vehicle, although we also highlight the increase in more summer destinations such as Palma de Mallorca, where in addition to electric cars we are offering electric motorcycles Seat MO.

Given the latter, what type of brands and models does the customer demand the most?

It mainly depends on the environment you are in and the needs you have to cover. In this sense, for example, our clients in Marbella can find models like the Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga, while in Mallorca they can find others like the Audi e-tron GT, Porsche Macan or Maserati Levante, among others. Similarly, a customer on holiday is more likely to opt for a convertible, sports car or SUV, such as a BMW M440i or Audi Q3, while a business traveler might prefer a sleek Audi A5 saloon or even a utility, like an Audi A1.

At what point is the sector in Spain?

Overall, the sector is recovering after the coronavirus-related slump. I don’t want to talk about the competitors, but I can speak for ourselves at Sixt: At the Group level, in the second quarter, we have not only been above the second quarter of the previous year in almost all key parameters, such as revenue, size of our fleet and our benefits; but also significantly above our record from the pre-coronavirus 2019 year. And our business in Spain is making an important contribution in this regard.

I understand that not only the rental is nor will it be the future, also the rent a car, subscription service…

The subscription model is an upward trend. Sixt+ is the perfect solution for more and more people who want to use their own car, but at the same time do not want to be tied to it for years by buying it. The customer simply reserves his subscription online, receives his vehicle within a few days and cancels his subscription by returning the vehicle when he no longer needs it. In addition, Sixt+ offers a pause function of up to three months. There are no costs beyond the monthly fee and fuel.

Taking into account that the company is positioned as a premium car rental service and given the crisis in which many citizens find themselves, does it affect the numbers in any way?

In the end, value for money is key. Our claim is to offer the best deal to our customers and they appreciate it. And for the best offer, not only the best vehicle counts, but also everything that surrounds it. People have an incredible desire to travel after the coronavirus. They want to continue enjoying the small pleasures of life, as is fair. And for many of them, who already know Sixt from their countries of origin, our brand means playing it safe, choosing quality and service, knowing that trouble-free mobility during their holidays is guaranteed.

What are Sixt’s plans for the future?

The customer is king. We want to constantly improve the offer and offer our customers unmistakable experiences: that is what drives us. And that means, although it sounds like a cliché, that we are never satisfied with what we have achieved. If we are to take it seriously, this requires a high level of constant investment: in the most modern, increasingly electric vehicles. In an even better and more extensive network. In the best customer experience at the stations. In the best parking experience. In the best service. And much of this requires, in turn, investing in technology. Not as an end in itself, but to make booking and picking up the vehicle even easier and more intuitive. And so that our staff at the stations have even more time to concentrate on what only people can do: receive customers, advise them and be there for them.