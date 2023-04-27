With the change, which includes the creation of new areas and reorganization of sections, at least 4 journalists have already been fired

The newspaper The State of S. Paulo (estate) promoted a series of changes in the structure of the team this Wednesday (26.Apr.2023). The alteration includes dismissals, creation of new areas and reorganization of sections. The information is from the website Journalists’ Portal.

According to the portal, so far it has been confirmed that Politics reporter Pedro Venceslau; the executive editor Fabio Sales; the editor of Metrópoles, Daniel Fernandes; and the Culture and Variety editor, Eliana de Souza, were fired.

In the restructuring, editor-in-chief David Friedlander will be responsible for the new committee that will plan guidelines and partnerships for the printed and digital versions of the publication, called the Editorial Planning Committee. the journalist will also lead the areas of Content Governance and Quality.

already the The newsroom will be headed by the audience director, Leonardo Mendes. The structure will now be divided into 4 executive sections according to the focus and objective of each editorial group.

With the change, Andreza Matais will assume Politics and the Estadão branch in Brasília; Ricardo Grinbaum will be responsible for the Economics and International areas; Luciana Garbin will take over Vida e Sociedade; and Leonardo Cruz, with the executive editors of Distribution and Engagement.

Marta Maia will be responsible for the Planning and Multimedia areas, which incorporate the art, photo and layout departments of the newspaper’s internal management.

O Power360 tried to contact by email with the Estadão to confirm the information, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstration.