08/23/2023

O Estadão and the Zumbi dos Palmares University signed this Wednesday, the 23rd, an unprecedented partnership to promote a Journalism course aimed at training black, brown and low-income people. It will be the first program of its kind to guarantee academic certification backed by an institution that for two decades has been dedicated to inclusion in higher education, promoting diversity and equity.

The new course will be the first developed by Estadão which can count on newly graduated students in all areas of knowledge. Until then, the other educational programs were exclusively for Journalism graduates.

The program will last for three months, is free of charge for participants and will provide financial help to students. The initiative is in the fundraising phase through sponsorship of companies interested in promoting diversity and equity in the country.

For Francisco Mesquita Neto, CEO of the Estadão, the partnership adds to the group’s historic commitment to contribute to the training of new talents in the journalistic area and reflects the alignment between the two institutions. “In its history, the Estadão always sought democracy and freedom. Zumbi dos Palmares seeks freedom for people, especially black people, to access education and the job market. There is a complementarity of objectives.”

The course will feature theoretical and technical journalism classes on various platforms, in addition to complementary academic content on Law, Economics, Politics, Ethics and Portuguese. All this with the aim of preparing recent graduates from other areas of knowledge to work in newsrooms. The course will also have innovation classes in Journalism and career management, opening space for those who intend to undertake in the area of ​​communication.

José Vicente, rector of the Zumbi dos Palmares University, reveals that the course will have three pillars: the theoretical and academic focus, the pragmatism of newsrooms, with day-to-day Journalism, and the innovations that are part of the dynamism and future of the profession , such as the use of artificial intelligence and new technologies.

While reaffirming the historic commitments of the Estadão, the partnership projects new paths, in the opinion of the director of Opinião, Marcos Guterman. “It’s a well-trained workforce that hasn’t been getting space in the big newspapers. The partnership is a contribution for us to think about a paradigm shift in the training of journalists.”

‘Seals’ course has two fixed projects

Since 1990, the Estadão develops Journalism courses for beginner professionals, the ‘seals’, as young people who are starting their careers are affectionately called in newsrooms. Currently, there are two fixed projects: Journalism, aimed at improving in different areas, and Economic Journalism, for those seeking specialization in macroeconomics and finance.

Both have important academic partnerships, the University of Navarra (Spain) and the Getúlio Vargas Foundation School of Economics (EESP-FGV). Such certifications guarantee participants qualification and curriculum differentials.