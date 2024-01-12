His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, issued a law establishing the “Abu Dhabi Center for Hazardous Materials Management.”

The center, which is affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, aims to develop an integrated system to enhance the proper management of hazardous materials in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in accordance with international best practices, which contributes to providing the maximum levels of protection for society and the environment. The center specializes in preparing and implementing policies and strategic plans to ensure the integrated application of regulations, requirements and standards related to the circulation of hazardous materials in the emirate. It undertakes the tasks of supervising and monitoring the sectors and local entities concerned with the circulation of these materials, and follows up their compliance with applicable legislation. The center’s competencies also include tracking and monitoring the circulation of hazardous materials through a central operations room designated for this purpose, and developing a mechanism to deal with seized hazardous materials for the purpose of securing them until their final disposal, in addition to establishing and developing an electronic system for disclosure and self-reporting of all information related to hazardous materials in circulation. In the emirate, create a database for these materials, and conduct scientific studies and research on hazardous materials in coordination and cooperation with the relevant authorities.