The establishment of the National University of Dubai supports the Dubai Plan 2033, the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, by providing an educational system that keeps pace with Dubai’s ambitions and enhances its human capital. The university contributes to raising the quality of education in Dubai to be among the best in the world, enabling young talents and competencies to benefit more from job opportunities available in the private sector, and enhancing the emirate’s position as a leading center for higher education worldwide.

The university’s formation includes an advisory board of international experts from various disciplines, including:

Dr. Mohamed El-Erian

The international economist who won the “Arab Genius” award in the economics category, is the President of Queens’ College, Cambridge University, and an advisor to the National Bureau of Economic Research. He served as Chairman of the World Development Council for five years, and was selected by the Foreign Policy Index as one of the top 100 global thinkers for four consecutive years. He has published numerous books and writes in major international economic and financial journals. He has made qualitative contributions to global economic development paths, and has developed effective economic theories to enhance the resilience of developing and advanced economies.

Saeb Eigner

He has been a Board Member of the Dubai International Financial Centre since 2004. He also served as Chairman of the Dubai Financial Services Authority for 10 years from 2011 to 2021. He is the Founder of Loonworld and Founding Chairman of the London Business School Regional Advisory Board, and President of the School’s Alumni Association. He is a former member of the World Economic Forum Agenda Council in Davos. His interests also include education and the arts, and he is a Senior Advisor to the British Museum. He has many books and publications.

Professor Fadel Adeeb

Winner of the Arab Genius Award in the Technology and Engineering category, for his leadership in the fields of wireless technologies and their uses. He was selected as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, is an associate lecturer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and was selected by MIT Technology Review as one of the top 35 innovators under 35, and Forbes as one of the top 30 innovators under 30 in the field of technology. His innovations are used in many advanced applications such as robotic perception for research and follow-up, and remote monitoring of patients, especially those with Alzheimer’s and Covid-19.

Fadi Ghandour

He is a board member of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and the Executive Chairman of Wamda, a platform through which he works to enhance the comprehensive and vibrant environment that supports the culture and projects of entrepreneurship, growth and investment in the Middle East. He is the co-founder of Aramex Logistics Group, of which he was CEO for 30 years. He is also the founder of the Ruwwad Development Initiative for Emerging Projects, which enhances the role of the private sector in empowering youth in the Arab world and opens up prospects for financing their entrepreneurial projects and creative and innovative ideas.