The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, in cooperation with the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in the Emirate of Dubai, launched the annual initiative “Let’s Make Their Winter Warm”, through which it targeted 1,000 workers in various regions of the Emirate of Dubai, by providing winter clothes, allowances and gifts to enjoy a warm and safe winter.

This initiative comes within the framework of social responsibility through which the establishment of Dubai and the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs seek to raise the level of community work, consolidate it as a prevailing culture in the work environment, and promote the concept of tolerance and human fraternity, which has become an essential part of the Emirati identity. Workers and promoting the values ​​of charitable work, as the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in the Emirate of Dubai patrolled the labor housing and construction areas in the Emirate of Dubai to distribute allowances to the workers and present them with gifts.

The Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al-Marri, confirmed that this initiative was launched as an affirmation of the human values ​​that the Dubai government is keen on, and its endeavor to communicate with all segments of society, promote the values ​​of compassion and solidarity, and build bridges of communication with all segments of society, in line with the legacies. The authentic Emirati and national strategies that place the concept of humanity as one of the most important pillars of its development path.

Al-Marri added that the establishment of Dubai is keen to launch community initiatives that target such groups as workers in appreciation of their efforts and role, as well as in order to make them happy and bring pleasure and joy to their hearts, in a way that translates Emirati values ​​and reflects the directives and visions of its wise leadership that works to enhance the values ​​of social solidarity and instill the values ​​of giving. whose foundations were established by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and the rulers of the Emirates followed in his footsteps.





The Deputy Director General of Dubai Residency and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs, Major General Obaid bin Muhair bin Surour, explained that the launch of the initiative in cooperation with Dubai Residency is an expression of appreciation and respect for this pivotal group, and in honor of the role and services they provide to society, through which they deserve to be the center of our attention. In addition, the initiative aims to perpetuate the concept of humanitarian work that the wise leadership has instilled in the hearts of its children and the souls of residents by providing aid and gifts to groups that provide the community with great services, such as workers, directing their appreciation and thanks for their efforts.

Major General Obaid Muhair bin Surour added that the committee is always keen to provide the best working conditions for all workers in the Emirate of Dubai and in all circumstances to ensure their health and safety, and is keen to take care of their rights, and always seeks to provide all their needs and requirements so that the UAE is thus a model and a distinguished example in the humanitarian fields. related to caring for and preserving the rights of workers, and providing them with a decent life.

For his part, Secretary-General of the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in Dubai, Abdullah Lashkari, said that the “Let’s Make Their Winter Warm” initiative coincides with the onset of winter, among the programs adopted by the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in Dubai and is keen to implement it annually, and this comes from the vision of the wise leadership. By consolidating the culture of charitable and humanitarian work in the country, and our sense of responsibility towards members of society and activating the values ​​of social solidarity stemming from our true religion and our authentic values ​​rooted since our founding fathers, which have evolved into integrated and exemplary programs in the provision of charitable works.