The Chief Operating Officer of G42 Healthcare, Dr. Fahad Al-Marzouqi, stated that the company intends to establish centers in all the Emirates within the Emirati Human Genome Program, which will collect samples from citizens with the aim of building a special database.

He added in press statements today, on the side of the Arab Health Conference and Exhibition in Dubai, which started today, and will continue until the 24th of this month: “There are currently 18 centers for collecting samples from the Emirati genome, and the company is coordinating with health and local authorities to start the stage of establishing new centers.” in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

