The Cube Satellite Laboratory at the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Science and Technology affiliated to the University of Sharjah was able to establish a new ground station consisting of an air shower dish with a diameter of 4.5 meters, which operates in a high frequency band (S), which allows the laboratory engineers to download and transmit data at high speed, which in turn Increase the accuracy of the data received from the satellites.

The station aims to download and monitor the data of the first satellite recently launched by the Academy, which is Sharjah-Sat-1, which consists of two payloads; The main payload is an upgraded X-ray detector that helps study radiation from the sun and some celestial bodies in the Milky Way, and the effect of X-rays on Earth’s space weather. The second payload consists of two optical cameras for imaging.

The new ground station will also be used in a series of future projects under the title “Sharjah-Sat” with the aim of strengthening the role of the Emirate of Sharjah in the space technology sector, starting with Sharjah-Sat-2, which contributes to the development of infrastructure projects in the emirate.