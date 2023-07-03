His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved, during his presidency of today’s meeting of the Council of Ministers at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, under the directives of the President of the State, may God preserve him, the establishment of a Ministry of Investment in the country within the federal government structure and the appointment of Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi as Minister of Investment in Country.

His Highness said in his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “Today I presided over a meeting of the Council of Ministers at the Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi.. during which we approved a set of important decisions, the first of which, under the directives of my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, was the adoption of the establishment of a Ministry of Investment in the country within the federal government structure and the appointment of Muhammad Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment.

The aim of the new ministry is to develop the country’s investment vision, stimulate the investment environment internally, and continuously enhance the competitiveness of our procedures and legislation to ensure that the country remains a global destination for investment and a major player in the global investment movement.

During today’s cabinet session, we also approved the updated national energy strategy based on the rapid changes in this sector, as our goal will be to triple the contribution of renewable energy over the next seven years, and to pump national investments between 150 to 200 billion dirhams during the same period to ensure that the growing demand for electricity is met. energy in the country due to the rapid economic growth.

We have also adopted our national strategy for hydrogen – which has recently emerged as one of the most important types of clean energy – and the plan aims to consolidate the country’s position as a producer and exporter of low-emission hydrogen over the next eight years by developing supply chains and establishing hydrogen oases to develop this industry, in addition to establishing a specialized national center for research and development of the promising hydrogen sector. .

Today, in the Council of Ministers, we also approved the appointment of Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the head of the National Center for Education Quality, which will work to develop a system of evaluation and control of education in the country, follow up on the quality of outputs, and set targets and outputs for all stages and types of education in the country to ensure raising the quality of education and equipping Our human resources for the future.

We are optimistic about Sheikha Maryam joining the educational system team in the country under the supervision of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, and we are optimistic about distinguished national educational outcomes, God willing.

Today, in the Council of Ministers, we approved the national policy for electric vehicles, which includes building a national network for electric vehicle chargers, regulating the electric vehicle market, and stimulating related industries to ensure reduced emissions, energy consumption, and the preservation of the quality of roads that the UAE enjoys.

We also approved today, within the Council of Ministers, the first national license for self-driving vehicles on the country’s roads, which was granted to the specialized WeRide company.

The world is changing rapidly.. leadership patterns are changing, and life in the country will change rapidly in the coming years.. and the human being, his comfort and quality of life will remain the permanent constant in our governmental agenda.

The Council of Ministers also approved today the establishment of the Financial Stability Council and the issuance of a federal law in this regard. The aim of the council will be to enhance and protect financial stability in the country, monitor the risks associated with it, and deal with financial crises in the event of their occurrence in order to preserve the path of development of the national economy, in addition to developing proactive measures to prevent exposure of the economic, financial and monetary systems in the country to high levels of risks.

Today, the UAE is a global financial center that enjoys the confidence of tens of thousands of financial institutions and millions of investors around the world. Our goal is to strengthen and consolidate this trust and maintain it in a way that serves our supreme national economic interests.

Today, we have adopted a number of amendments to the Anti-Human Trafficking Law, including toughening penalties and introducing services for victims, such as educational assistance, safe return measures to the victim’s home, criminalizing incitement to crime, and increasing penalties for perpetrators.

The UAE never tolerates this type of crime, and its humanitarian and civil stance stems from solid principles and values ​​that have not changed since its establishment.