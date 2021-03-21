Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

Officials affirmed that the Cabinet’s announcement to provide a residence permit for virtual work is an embodiment of the UAE’s advanced, highly efficient and reliable digital infrastructure that contributes to facilitating their work, as well as the safe environment that the state provides with a modern lifestyle.

They indicated that this decision contributes to strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading global destination for entrepreneurs and owners of emerging enterprises and small and medium-sized companies, and its reputation as a tourist destination and a place to obtain a distinguished quality of life, pointing out that this decision makes the UAE the center of attraction for intercontinental services virtually. They said: “This step comes in light of the success of the United Arab Emirates in dealing with high efficiency with the repercussions of the (Covid-19) pandemic, and the resumption of activities of various vital sectors throughout the country, while maintaining the strict application of the preventive protocols recommended by the concerned authorities.” . The United Arab Emirates recently ranked first in the list of the best countries in the field of electronic infrastructure in the world, according to the 2020 Quality of Digital Life Study.

Mohammed Al-Marri

Major General Muhammad Al-Marri, Director General of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, said, “Wise decisions can only be issued by a wise leadership, who was able to place the UAE on the international map, and make it a hub for business, tourism and decent living, and through its wise and ambitious vision, it was able to create opportunities. Promising despite the big challenges ».

He added: “The leadership confirms the leadership of the UAE and its advanced position in the world and a preferred destination for living and working in the most beautiful and safe countries of the world through the new directives issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to introduce a residence permit for virtual work.”

Al-Marri indicated that any employee anywhere in the world can reside in the UAE to practice his work remotely, through this type of residency. Al-Marri pointed out that the decision to adopt multi-entry tourist visas for all nationalities proves to the world that the UAE is a global economic capital, and that it is the approach of excellence in decisions that enrich the economic scene with further progress and success in its journey towards future foresight.

Sherif Bishara

Global competitiveness

On his part, Sherif Bechara, CEO of the Mohammed and Obaid Al Mulla Group, said: “The (Covid-19) pandemic has affected the entire world and changed the way we live and work, which is what has prompted major global companies as well as emerging ones around the world to adopt digital solutions in their operations. , As well as reviewing the importance of the actual presence of employees at their headquarters to accomplish their work and responsibilities.

He added: “Obtaining a virtual work residence permit greatly contributes to strengthening the position of the UAE as a global business center. It also reflects the future outlook to ensure that the country maintains its high competitive advantages within the global scene that is witnessing a rapid change.”

He pointed out that the decision to establish virtual work comes to reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading global destination for attracting talents, skilled people and investors, especially with the changes taking place in the business environment, and the importance of changing and developing business practice models.

Muhammad al-Feki

Digital structure

But what are the digital qualifications and capabilities that the UAE relies on in implementing the decision of a residence permit for virtual work. Muhammad Al-Feki, a lecturer at Al-Dar University College in Dubai, an expert in digital media, replied: “This decision is based on the UAE’s distinctive digital and technological infrastructure at a high level.” He added, “The decision to establish a virtual work permit leads to the transformation of the state from a center for attracting investment companies to a center for attracting intercontinental services by default, and puts the state at the forefront of working remotely globally.”

Al-Fiqi pointed out that the UAE has taken a very important step to attract remote workers, pointing out that remote work has witnessed an increase (globally) during the Corona pandemic by between 30 and 80%, compared to the period before the outbreak of the pandemic more than a year ago from now. . He revealed that at the local (national) level, the increase in remote work is estimated at a rate of between 70 and 75%, which makes the UAE at the forefront of the world in applying remote work during the pandemic and the exceptional circumstances that it went through last year, and the world is still living its repercussions. Until now.

Tailor’s crown

He noted that the UAE is characterized by the Internet, communications and digital technology, all of which are basics for virtual work, pointing to the increase in Internet subscribers last year (2020), by 18% compared to 2019. According to Taj Al-Khayyat, Regional Director of Strix Middle East Company, which specializes in business solutions. From a distance, the new decision provides work in an easy way, and makes the UAE provide solutions for individuals and companies to work in a better way. He stressed that the UAE provides a virtual work structure, so that work is done from anywhere and at any time, indicating that all facilities are equipped with high and distinct communications services.

Suhail Al Mazrouei

Suhail Al Mazrouei: We are keen to keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution

His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said that the Ministry renews its commitment to unify efforts in the field of energy and water rationalization, and that it is based on its long-term approach to planning for the future of energy and water, it has led the state’s efforts to achieve resource sustainability, by formulating a strategy Energy 2050, and the Water Security Strategy 2036, which are an indication of the strength and maturity of the energy and water sectors in the UAE. In a special statement on the occasion of the Cabinet’s launch of the National Program for Energy and Water Demand Management, His Excellency added: “We aim to increase efficiency by 40% for the three most important energy-consuming sectors (transportation, industry and construction),” stressing the ministry’s keenness to keep pace with the fourth industrial revolution, and to be familiar with the supporting technological developments. For the Ministry’s orientation in the field of energy and water demand management, within the framework of the Ministry’s vision to be one of the world’s leading authorities.

He pointed out to the start of the journey of mapping out the future features of the energy and water sectors for the next fifty years, as “We focus within our future directions on raising the efficiency of the two sectors and integrating efforts between the various government agencies (federal and local), as well as the private sector, to search for modern solutions and innovations that support the direction of the UAE. In reducing energy and water consumption in the transport, industry and construction sectors, we are also working hard to raise the level of performance related to enhancing consumption efficiency. ”

His Excellency indicated that the Ministry will strive to support the National Program for Energy and Water Demand Management and Rationalization of Consumption, stressing that the program is a national plan of action that brings together all concerned parties in the UAE to achieve the most important goals announced in the Energy Strategy 2050, which is based on raising efficiency Individual and institutional consumption by 40%, raising the contribution of clean energy in the total energy mix produced in the country to 50% by 2050, the water security strategy 2036, as well as reducing the total demand for water resources by 21%, and reducing the water scarcity index by 3 degrees. And increasing the reuse rate of treated water to 95%.

He stated that the UAE aims to continue the process of sustainable development by harnessing all resources and capabilities and investing in expertise, minds and exceptional competencies to develop the energy and water sectors, in a way that achieves the aspirations of the government and serves its vital interests, and its effective and sustainable practices in improving energy and water efficiency in the supply and demand sides, as they are in support of the comprehensive development axis.

Saeed Al Tayer

Saeed Al Tayer: A pioneering step that confirms the insightful vision of our leadership

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said on the occasion of the Cabinet’s approval yesterday, of a national system for hydrogen vehicles and a national program for energy and water demand management .. “The assumption of the United Arab Emirates under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan The President of the State «may God protect him», and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, «may God protect him», and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is of great importance to achieve a balance between Development and maintenance of a clean, healthy and safe environment. He added, “The adoption of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God preserve him, a national system for environmentally friendly hydrogen vehicles and a program for energy and water demand management to increase efficiency by 40% in the transport, industry and construction sectors … a pioneering step that confirms the insightful vision of our wise leadership that does not seek To anticipate the future, but to make it. ”

Hilal Al-Marri

Hilal Al Marri: Multiple entry visas encourage the tourism sector

Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing in Dubai, Dubai Tourism, said: “The approval of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, for multiple entry tourist visas for all nationalities confirms the interest of Our wise leadership in the tourism sector ».

He added: “This sector is one of the main engines to advance the economy, and it is also a clear indication that Dubai has many elements that allow tourists from all over the world to come and enjoy many distinctive experiences, and is also in line with His Highness’s directives that Dubai be the best city for life. In the world”.

Hamad Buamim

Hamad Buamim: A proactive approach to improving the performance of economic sectors

Hamad Buamim, Director General of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry said: “The UAE, with the vision of its forward-looking leadership for the future, is establishing a proactive approach to improving the performance of economic sectors, creating a more vibrant work environment and the ability to deal with challenges and helping businesses to grow and develop, in a way that enhances the position of the UAE. A global economic capital ».

And he considered that the approval of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God preserve him, permits to establish virtual work and multi-entry tourist visas, and legislative amendments and reforms regarding conciliation and mediation centers in civil disputes, is confirmation of the existence of an in-depth reading. For the future, and having an inspiring view to lead the trends towards developing global work systems and partnerships that contribute to achieving economic growth in the new normal reality.