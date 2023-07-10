Dubai Courts announced the establishment of the first department for the inheritance of non-Muslims and the execution of their wills, with the aim of enabling non-Muslims to implement their wills within a framework that guarantees the application of their own laws and the disposal and management of the estate, as stated by the Dubai Government Media Office through its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”.
