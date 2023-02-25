The “A Homeland for All” campaign, launched by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai for two consecutive days, has achieved unparalleled success, owing to the wide community participation it witnessed from different nationalities and cultures, a translation of the efforts of “Dubai Residence” and its keenness to reach the largest number of individuals. .

The campaign began to witness a large influx of those wishing to participate since the first hours of its launch in Deira City Center, as it contributed to informing them of the justifications for legal presence in the country, and introduced it to the most prominent parties that can provide legal advice, as well as mechanisms to correct legal conditions that allow people to be present and search for work in Country.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, confirmed that the campaign witnessed unprecedented participation, reflecting the public’s awareness and keenness to be part of the homeland and one of the elements of its prosperity and development, pointing out that the importance of the campaign is in defining the risks and negatives of the violation, and the legal methods that are used. It will contribute to reducing violators, while appreciating the role of the Deira City Center administration in the success of the awareness campaign.

He explained that the establishment of Dubai intends to launch the second phase of the campaign, in line with the results and outputs achieved during the first phase, stressing the importance of campaigns as an urgent need to raise public awareness, and contribute to promoting acceptance of correct ideas and behavioral patterns, and devotes public participation as an essential partner in The development process taking place in the country, expressing his pride and appreciation for the efforts of all participants, including human cadres and strategic partners, especially the public, who revealed awareness and keenness to enhance the welfare, security and safety of society.

Bashar pointed out that the “A Homeland for All” campaign is a continuation of a series of qualitative campaigns and initiatives launched by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, as it is one of the leading agencies that is keen to enhance community awareness through the campaigns it launches, in addition to its tireless endeavors to find qualitative and innovative solutions that contribute to In alleviating the burdens of violators, providing them with assistance and support, and transforming them from violators into aware individuals who are able to contribute to reducing violators by sharing their own experiences.