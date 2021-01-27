Sharjah Police Commander-in-Chief, Major General Saif Al-Zari Al Shamsi, announced the allocation of a field hospital for emergency cases for people with Covid 19 in the Al Zahia area in Sharjah, indicating that this government approach is among the alternatives proposed to combat the pandemic until the virus is over and a return to normal life.

He added that the field hospital will be ready in about a month, as its location is expected to be in the mission camp in the Al Zahia area, pointing out that the Coronavirus infections among citizens do not constitute a large percentage for non-citizens.

He added that the hospital will provide high-quality respirators and medical tools with international standards, noting that the Sharjah Crisis and Disasters Committee discussed a set of solutions to deal with the current situation, as it will be on standby if required to receive the affected cases that need careful care within it and accommodate all cases, whether Coming from abroad or cases in the emirate.

He pointed out that there is a great demand for taking the vaccine in all the various centers in the emirate, and efforts are continuing to cross this difficult period, pointing out that the police, the Crisis and Disasters Committee and all concerned authorities are making great efforts intensively to educate all nationalities, especially non-Arabic speaking, of the importance of following precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Corona and limiting it, calling on everyone to take the vaccine and not be afraid until this crisis is overcome in the near future and life returns as it was before.





