His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, in his capacity as Head of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, issued Resolution No. 38 of 2023, establishing the English-language Judicial Services Office in Abu Dhabi.

The Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, confirmed that the launch of the office, the first of its kind in the Middle East, is a pioneering step towards simplifying legal documentation procedures and enhancing the ease of doing business, in a way that supports the competitiveness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi at the international level, and the position that the emirate holds in the… Global indicators of the ease of doing business and its attractiveness to foreign investments.

He explained that the decision comes within the framework of the keenness to provide innovative solutions that enhance the emirate’s competitiveness and support the process of economic development, as the office works to facilitate doing business, by providing documentation and certification services for contracts and documents in the English language, without the need to translate them into Arabic. It provides its services digitally via the Internet, which will save time and effort and reduce the time of completing the transaction, by accelerating and shortening the procedures for documenting and authenticating contracts and documents written in the English language, which enhances the quality of services and the satisfaction and happiness of customers at the same time.

The decision aims to take into account the linguistic needs of non-Arabic speakers, as it works to remove the linguistic barrier that prevents the foreign client from the judicial services, by shortening the necessary procedures for documenting and authenticating company contracts, board of directors’ decisions, minutes, powers of attorney, and declarations in the English language, which supports investors’ confidence in the judicial services. It enhances the emirate’s attractiveness for foreign investments.

The office established pursuant to the decision serves many groups and foreign companies present in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, by providing judicial services that keep pace with the economic and demographic reality of the Emirate, in a way that supports the facilitation of doing business, the competitiveness of the Emirate, and the encouragement of foreign investment.

The office specializes in providing forensic services to document and authenticate transactions and documents in the English language without the need to provide an Arabic translation to the editor, in implementation of the text of Article 16 of Law No. 11 of 2017, regarding the notary public in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This includes the following transactions and documents: contracts of various types, and declarations. Pledges, including monthly income declarations, non-objection to travel, waivers, etc., settlement agreements, agencies of all kinds, and approval of signature, as well as decisions of boards of directors, minutes of meetings, and everything related to documents issued by companies and private and public legal persons during or on the occasion of carrying out their business.