The Dubai Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation announced that 17% of the construction work on an environmentally friendly endowment commercial centre has been completed, the proceeds of which will be allocated to the care of the affairs of the emirate’s mosques.

The project is part of the “Mosque Endowments” campaign, which aims to support the Dubai Mosque Endowments Fund, with the aim of constructing a sustainable charitable endowment, extending over a total area estimated at 165 thousand square feet in the Al Khawaneej area, and consisting of 29 shops in addition to a large consumer market characterized by marketing and entertainment activities, a specialized medical center, a group of restaurants and a fitness hall. It also includes health and service facilities, road works, gardening and beautification, shaded outdoor parking, and a prayer hall for men and another for women.

The Secretary-General of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai, Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, said: “The campaign to build the commercial center in Al Khawaneej comes within Dubai’s efforts to expand and diversify innovative endowment work, and enhance the participation of individuals and institutions, so that they can be active partners in charitable endowments.”

He continued: “Construction work is underway at full speed, to complete the commercial complex in record time, and in accordance with environmentally friendly green building standards,” noting that the project enhances the Foundation’s strategy in building an endowment sector that supports and adopts the best solutions and practices of excellence and institutional innovation, and achieves an effective social impact in various development sectors.

Al Mutawa explained that the values ​​of community solidarity, creativity and flexibility in enhancing the results of endowment projects are always based on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to expand its positive impact, stressing that the principle of sustainable endowment, in which Dubai and the UAE continue to enhance their global leadership, achieves benefit, consolidates the pillars of human solidarity on an ongoing basis, and demonstrates the ability of the UAE community in all its categories and business sectors to prove that it is a model of continuous giving and support for charitable initiatives. He urged public and private entities and individuals to contribute to supporting the construction of this sustainable endowment edifice, which represents an innovative model of the Foundation’s sustainable projects and initiatives in caring for mosques across the UAE, due to the civilizational, cultural and social aspects it adds, and consolidates the role of endowments in raising the quality of life of individuals and society.

The total estimated construction cost is around 40 million dirhams, while the annual revenues are estimated at around 8 million dirhams, which will be allocated to cover the expenses of around 50 mosques in Dubai that do not have endowments or expenditures to which they belong.

The endowment shopping mall is being built in accordance with international standards for environmentally friendly green buildings, adopting environmentally friendly construction techniques in the materials used, energy consumption and sustainability, and relying on modern technologies to conserve, generate and recycle energy using advanced solutions based on solar energy, reclaimed water and renewable energy sources, to improve the environmental quality of buildings and reduce the negative impact on the ecosystem and mall visitors.

