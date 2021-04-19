A.Even if the ghost of a super league of whatever kind has been around Europe for a long time: Now the cat is out of the bag. There has been talk of such planning for several years. The commercialization and internationalization of football have suggested this development. Even more: it seems almost inevitable. But after the very specific presentation of the so-called Super League by twelve of the most well-known clubs in Europe, it becomes clear that this cat is a tiger. Someone who has the strength to tear European football to pieces.

The storm of protest that is now sweeping through football in Europe is unparalleled. After a consortium of a dozen British and Southern European clubs announced that they would distribute billions of euros among themselves in a largely closed circle, heads of state such as Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, the EU Commission and the international football associations, national leagues and millions of Supporters formed a united front in the fight against the gutting of the European idea of ​​sport. It’s a stab in the heart. The only argument that the breakaway super clubs can use against it is: more money!

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund also know only too well that it has still worked so far. The two big German clubs, which, due to their sporting importance, belong in a European league of the best twenty clubs, are currently rejecting the plans. Because the revolution of the super-rich also raises legal questions that have not yet been clarified. There is some evidence that these things, too, when so much money is involved, can sooner or later be settled in the interests of Super League investors. Then FCB and BVB will also have to decide where they see their future: on a lucrative world market or in the national niche. The answer, sad and painful as it may be for traditionalists, is obvious.

It is to be hoped that the concentrated resistance will remain strong enough to at least establish certain promotion and relegation regulations permanently in a format that has nothing to do with European sports culture. The trend, it seems, is unstoppable because of the international players.

They consistently rely on top football as a business enterprise that wants to seal itself off from economic risks based on the American model. As a closed society. The loss of identity that would go hand in hand with this in Europe can hardly be measured. Its global audience will still find a Super League. And also that it is likely to show that it is capable of connecting in the long term for clubs from Asian or Arab countries who, in addition to international investors, are already ideally coreing football and making it their own cause.