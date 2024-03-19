Dina Mahmoud (London)

As the pace of delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea began to accelerate, since the first supply ship arrived on the shores of the Strip last Friday, experts stressed the importance of the emergency mission, which the United States announced that its army would undertake, to establish a temporary naval pier on the shores of this coastal enclave. .

The sector, whose lands have been an arena for a fierce war since last October 7 that has plunged it into the clutches of a devastating humanitarian crisis, lacks any of the ports known as “deep water ports,” which are usually designated for the use of very large ships, loaded with heavy cargo, which may require safe anchoring. Water depths reach 30 feet and perhaps more.

Perhaps this is what prompted the US administration to announce, through President Joe Biden in his recent State of the Union address, its plan to establish the naval pier, the construction process of which is expected to continue, according to what the Pentagon said, for approximately 60 days. This is in parallel with the continuation of the airdrop operation, which is taking place with the participation of Arab and Western countries, led by the UAE.

Completing work in this temporary port, according to experts, will enable ships and boats carrying the aid that the residents of Gaza desperately need to anchor away from the coast, so that they can remain in waters deep enough for them, as large ships can carry on board, Tens of tons of relief supplies.

The United States is taking this step on the path of historical precedents, the most famous of which occurred during World War II (1939-1945), when the Allied forces established floating docks to deliver tanks and infantry forces to the French beaches of Normandy, on June 6, 1944, which is widely known. With “D-Day.”

While the exact location of the construction of the floating dock on the shores of Gaza has not yet been revealed, experts say in statements published by the British Sky News network on its website that achieving the goal behind establishing this project, which they described as “ambitious,” will not be complete without providing Suitable unloading facilities on land nearby.

Military analyst Michael Clarke said that although American and British ships can transport humanitarian aid directly to the coast of Gaza, this will not eliminate the need for these facilities, if there are efforts to deliver supplies by at least 500 truckloads per day to the people of Gaza, to spare them the specter of The famine that UN officials warn of.

According to experts, the United Nations may be given the opportunity to play a fundamental role in managing the process of unloading aid from the ships that will dock on that pier, transporting it to Gaza, and distributing it to hundreds of thousands of war victims there. It is expected that priority in this regard will be given to the northern areas of the Gaza Strip, whose residents received a shipment of humanitarian supplies yesterday, Sunday, which was the first to reach them in several months.