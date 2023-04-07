The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination announced the establishment of a cheese factory in the Production Center for People of Determination under the slogan “Made in the UAE”.

The factory was established with the active participation of the People of Determination and through the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, where they designed and established a cheese factory and its derivatives at the Foundation’s People of Determination Production Center, in the Bahia region of Abu Dhabi, with the aim of meeting the daily production requirements of various dairy products and storing goat milk for production at a later stage. and facilitating production processes using advanced programming.

The project contributes to empowering students of professional disciplines in development projects in Abu Dhabi, and was implemented by five national students at the Abu Dhabi Institute for Vocational Education and Training from various disciplines and a trainer from the educational staff affiliated with the institute.

The establishment of the factory took more than three years, and the first step was to establish a cheese-making unit in the institution within the vocational and agricultural rehabilitation projects by honing the skills of the institution’s employees in the manufacture of cheese and local products. At a later stage, it expanded by supplying cheese products of all kinds, and labneh made with the fingertips of people of determination, members of rehabilitation workshops, to a number of tourism sector establishments based on their needs within the framework of the establishment’s efforts to expand the circle of their products to be part of the emirate’s economic development.

With the increasing demand and the confidence gained and the quality of cheese products manufactured in the establishment, the next step was to start fulfilling external requests. With the growth of steps and the desire to expand, the idea of ​​establishing a factory was born to support national industries.

The Secretary-General of the Foundation, Abdullah Al-Humaidan, said that the Foundation is keen to support and develop the capabilities of its sons and daughters of determination to make them productive people in society.