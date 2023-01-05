The coordinator of the fraction of Citizen movement in the local Congress, Eduardo Gaona, yesterday presented an initiative so that the legislative lag it can be brought down by establishing deadlines for the opinion commissions to resolve the issues that are referred to them and sanctions for their presidents if they do not do so.

The Deputy said that in the proposal for reforms to the Regulations for the Internal Government of Congress that he delivered to the Office of the Parties, it is stated that, from his turn, the initiatives must be ruled on within a period of 90 days and that, after this, the president of the responsible Commission is summoned, so that within the term of 15 days he resolves it.

If the deadlines are not met, he added, the presidency of the Commission to the local Deputy who holds it and a fine equivalent to 10 days of their perceptions will be applied.

“I am presenting a

initiative looking for sanctions for the presidents of the commissions that have a lag and what I am proposing is that an initiative arrives today and they have 90 days for any commission to rule.

“And if it is not ruled in those 90 days, the president or president of the Congress has to issue an excitatory to the president of the

Commission corresponding so that in 15 days it dictates”, expressed.

“If those 15 days pass and the president informs that he cannot do it for some reason, it will go to plenary session and there it will be estimated if he is given 15 more days or not, and if he does not comply either, sanctions will be applied in two ways. The The first will be with the removal of the presidency of the Commission, and the other is with a fine for 10 days of legislative diet”.

Currently, he added, the commissions with the most files to rule with the State Treasury and Legislation, both chaired by PAN legislators.

Gaona said that the reform also considers that the initiatives do not expire if a year after their turn to commissions they have not been ruled.

The proposed reforms, he added, would be made to articles 27 and 54 of the Regulation.