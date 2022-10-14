Since Batman started on the big screen, many know that his iconic actor is none other than Michael Keton, who from that moment was catapulted into Hollywood. However, that adaptation Tim Burton could be completely different from how we know it, specifically with the main character.

Specifically, the consecrated Pierce Brosnan He auditioned at the time for said film, but apparently he did not manage to enter the end, that is due to a specific action that would annoy the production. As is known, the British has not been able to enter a superhero movie until recently with Black Adam, which ironically is also DC.

This was what he told the director of the film at the time, and based on that the decision could have been made not to include him:

I remember saying something stupid to Tim Burton, I said ‘I can’t understand any man who wears his boxer shorts over his pants.

It is worth mentioning that Pierce Brosnan Iand will give life to Dr Fate in the movie Black Adam. same that puts rock as the protagonist of the film.

It premieres on October 20 in theaters.

Via: Page Six