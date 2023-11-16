The proposal of the Campania Region: “Let’s establish Neapolitan Ragù Day every third Sunday of November”

Start cooking the sauce with the pieces of meat early in the morning, the third Sunday of November, and then sit at the table at lunchtime with relatives or friends to enjoy the ragù from Naples. It’s the proposal, as he writes Handleof a new law of the Campania Region which provides for the “Establishment of Neapolitan Ragù Day” (strictly in capital letters), filed by the councilor Tommaso Pellegrinogroup leader of ItalI’m alivewhich will soon be discussed in the classroom and will be illustrated tomorrow.

The idea is to launch a day to celebrate Neapolitan ragù, to preserve and pass on its tradition, also leveraging the many names of Neapolitan art who have exalted it, from Eduardo De Filippo to Lina Wertmullerto Luciano De Crescenzoup to those who celebrate it today, how Surace House, the comedians who are all the rage on social media. That of the Neapolitan ragù, after all, as he explains Red shrimpit’s a centuries-old story and to understand it you have to start from the 16th century, when tagliatelle were cooked in broth and served with sugar and cinnamon.

The sauce with the meat comes later. In Francesco Leonardi’s recipe book of 1790 the “maccaroni Napolitana style“: pasta seasoned with parmesan, pepper and veal or beef sauce, obtained by stewing a large piece of meat. These were the first real steps towards the sauce that became popular at the end of the 19th century, with the long cooking of 5- 6 hours of different types of meat until the “peppiatura”, the final and decisive phase of the Neapolitan ragù, in which the sauce boils slowly, with the lid slightly open to let in a little air which lulls until the the sauce and the pieces of meat are fine.Then there is the embrace with the pasta, becoming the dish that is still made with love in all Neapolitan homes.

The legislative initiative will be presented tomorrow in the Regional Council at 3pm, with councilor Pellegrino supported by Nicola CaputoCouncilor for Agriculture of the Region, Daniele Pugliese And Alessio Strazzullo Of Surace House. The race towards the establishment of the law starts tomorrow, but Sunday 19th is the third day of November 2023: the temptation to leave already with the pieces of meat cooked for hours in the sauce and enjoy the ragù is already strong.

