With just four hours of observations, the precise measurements observing galaxies in the infrared range with a new spectrographic technology have established new limits to the life of dark matter.

During the last century, cosmologists have dealt with an apparent inconsistency in what they saw in the universe. The observations of the rotation of the galaxies, for example, imply that there is much more mass out there than we can see. Physicists have been calling this “lost” “” dark matter “mass. What makes the search for dark matter phenomenally difficult is the fact that not only cannot we see it, but we have no clear idea of ​​what we are looking for.

Magallanes telescope in Chile

Now, researchers have begun to use a combination of latest generation models and observations to put limits to the properties that dark matter could have. In a recent development, a team of scientists from Japan led by the associated professor Wen Yin of the Metropolitan University of Tokyo has used a New spectropographic technique to observe the light that comes from two galaxies, Leo V and Tucana II. They used the Clay Magallanes telescope of 6.5 m wide in Chile to collect the light that reaches the earth, paying a lot of attention to the infrared region of the spectrum.

The team focused on a promising candidate for dark matter, the particle similar to an axion (ALP), and analyzed how it “disintegrates” and emits light spontaneously. The main theoretical models make the nearby infrared part of the spectrum a particularly promising place to observe. However, infrared is also a crowded and confusing part of the electromagnetic spectrum. This is due to the wide range of noise and interference sources from other sources. Examples include zodiac light, The faint dispersion of sunlight due to interstellar dust and the light emitted by the atmosphere when heated by the sun. To solve this problem, in their previous work they proposed a new technique that uses the fact that background radiation tends to include a wider range of wavelengths, while the light from a specific disintegration process is more strongly biased towards a narrow range. Like the light that spills over a prism becomes more dim as the different colors are increasingly disperse, disintegration events confined in a narrow range become increasingly clear. Several latest -generation infrared spectrographers can be used, such as Nirspec on the James Webb space telescope, Winered in the Magallanes Clay telescope and many others, to implement this technique, effectively turning these instruments into excellent dark matter detectors.

The strictest limte of the life of dark matter

Thanks to the accuracy of team technology (Winered), they could account for all the light they detected in the near infrared with significant statistical precision. The fact that disintegration was not used was then used to establish higher limits in the frequency of these disintegration events, or a lower limit in the useful life of the ALP particles. Its new lower limit in seconds is 10 with 25 to 26 zeros later, or ten to one hundred million times the age of the universe.

The finding is not only significant because it is the strictest limit so far for the life of dark matter. The work uses infrared cosmology avant -garde technology to address problems of fundamental particle physics. And although their conclusions are based on a rigorous analysis of the data so far, there are indications of anomalies or “excesses” offered by the tempting perspective of a real detection of dark matter with more data and more analysis. The search for the missing piece of our universe continues.