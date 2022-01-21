The recent event 2022 Fuji TV ‘+ Ultra’ Lineup Presentation saw the release of a promotional video of Estab-Life, the new project by Goro Taniguchi (Code Geass, Planetes, Back Arrow), which reveals that it will not only be an anime series, but will also feature a mobile game and an animated film.

The story will be set in the distant future. The “Supernatural Renovation Project”Divides Tokyo into different neighborhoods Cluster, each with their own genetically modified populations, governed by artificial intelligence. Many people live their lives within each other Cluster, heedless of the life behind the dividing walls. But there is someone trying to escape to other areas.

Taniguchi is credited for original concept and creative supervision of the anime, which bears the working title Estab-Life: Great Escape, with SSF credited for the original story. Hiroyuki Hashimoto (THEs the order a rabbit?, Slow Start) will direct the anime for Polygon Pictures, while Shoji Gatoh (Full Metal Panic!, Hyou-ka, Cop Craft) will write and supervise the script. Yūsuke Kozaki (No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle, Fire Emblem Awakening, Bubuki Buranki) created the original character design, Kenichiro Tomiyasu (Harlock: Space Pirate, Human Lost, Night Head 2041, Resident Evil: Damnation) created the concept art, with Yoshiaki Fujisawa (No Game, No Life Zero, A Place Further Than the Universe, Revue Starlight) to compose the music.

The anime will start in April on the program block + Ultra from Fuji TV and affiliated issuers, with Crunchyroll which will deal with Western diffusion.

To develop the mobile game Estab-Life: Unity Memories Sara SQUARE ENIX, while the film will be produced by Polygon Pictures and will carry the title Eiga Estab-Life: Revengers’ Road.

Source: Fuji TV Street Anime News Network