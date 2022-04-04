EssilorLuxottica, the agreement for the sale was signed in December 2021

EssilorLuxottica, GrandVision And Optic Retail International Group Wellan international group active in optical retail and part of Mpg Austriahave completed the acquisition by Orig / Mpg of 142 stores EyeWish in the Netherlands and 35 GrandOptical stores in Belgium. The sale, informs a note, follows the remedies agreed with the European Commission on March 23, 2021, as part of EssilorLuxottica’s acquisition of GrandVision. EssilorLuxottica, GrandVision And Orig / Mpg confirm that the European Commission has approved the operation. The agreement for the sale of the shops, which also provides for transitional agreements to support the business continuity of the entities sold in the period following the sale, was signed in December 2021.

Read also:

“Ukraine:” Zelensky continues his fiction “, Freccero with Orsini and Cacciari

Lucarelli against Freccero: “Farneticazioni, must be ignored without compassion”

Putin “has a double against the coup but could die of a heart attack”

Guerra, Salvini quotes Pope John. And he warns: “Everyone measure the words”

My best friend is alive despite Hope

Ukrainian army shoots down a jet, possibly a Russian Su-34. VIDEO

Volksbank, 2021 financial statements approved. Net profit over € 70 million

Milan Art Week 2022, from Miart the first signs of post-Covid recovery