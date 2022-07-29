EssilorLuxottica, net profit up by 25.8%

EssilorLuxottica closes the first half of 2022 with a Adjusted net profit of € 1.548 billion, up 25.8% compared to the same period last year (+ 18.6% at constant exchange rates) and revenues of € 11.994 billion (+ 14.7% at current exchange rates) and + 9.1% at constant exchange rates). Gross profit was € 7.729 billion (+ 15.3%) and operating profit was € 2.202 billion (+ 21.4%). The Group recorded solid cash generation, with consolidated free cash flow reaching i 906 million euros in the first six months of the year. The company closed the first half with 3.7 billion euros of cash and cash equivalents and net financial debt of € 10.4 billion (of which 3.2 billion euros of leasing debts) against a net debt of 9.7 billion euros at the end of December 2021.

In 2021, EssilorLuxottica points out, comparable turnover increased compared to 2019 at constant exchange rates by 0.8% in the first quarter, then by 8.3% in the second and finally by 10.1% in the second half of the year. Considering such a difficult starting point and a progressively deteriorating macroeconomic context, particularly in crucial geographic areas such as North America and EMEA, in addition to the restrictions related to Covid in China, the second quarter of this year performed well, with all geographies positive. In particular, theEMEA continues to grow in double digits, while North America sees a deceleration, albeit still in positive territory. Finally, the first half of the year saw a strong expansion of the operating margin.

Milleri: “We have paved the way for long-term growth”

“We close the first half of 2022 in a particularly positive way, with solid growth in all geographic areas and a substantial increase in the operating margin. Our performance, in a difficult macroeconomic context, reflects the strength of the open network business model, the willingness to explore new horizons in the field of innovation, as well as the capabilities and the energy of our people. This benefits all stakeholders, starting with our customers. At the same time, we have paved the way for long-term growth, supported by important projects and partnerships, and by the integration of GrandVision, which is already leading several benefits“. This is how the chairman and CEO of EssilorLuxottica, Francesco Milleri, comments on the results achieved by the Group in the first half of 2022.

“We launched the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation to maximize our social impact, an important step towards achieving the goal of solving vision problems in the world in one generation, “he adds. E” glooking to the future, we will continue to carry forward the vision of our president Leonardo Del Vecchio, whose leadership and values ​​remain an inspiration for us all“.

