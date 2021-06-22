EssilorLuxottica evaluates what to do on Grandvision. The Franco-Italian eyewear manufacturer is deciding whether to withdraw the proposed acquisition of 7.2 billion euros for the Dutch optician chain Grandvision , after that an international arbitration in the Netherlands gave her the right not to complete the transactionis. A news that caused the Grandvision stock to collapse (-7% after the news) on the Amsterdam stock exchange, while EssilorLuxottica lost 1.5%.

“The Arbitration Court has ruled that EssilorLuxottica has the option of not completing the acquisition of GrandVision due to serious breaches by the latter of its obligations towards EssilorLuxottica”, said the company led by the right-hand man. of Leonardo Del Vecchio, Francesco Milleri.

The company, which agreed to acquire the Dutch eyewear retailer last year, was rwent to a district court in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, for information on the management of activities by GrandVision during the coronavirus pandemic and to assess to what extent the company may have violated the obligations deriving from the support agreement signed between the parties. In particular, Essilux had put the suspension of payments to shop owners and suppliers and the request for state aid are targeted, swithout asking for approval first of the buyer.

Grandvision, at the time, had accused Essilux of just wanting to find a way to get out of the deal, and yesterday said she was disappointed by the decision of the arbitration court, adding that she will make further statements “if and when necessary”. If the deal does not go ahead, it would put an end to the ambition of the group led by Milleri di check the over 7,000 outlets of the Dutch eyewear group around the world.

EssilorLuxottica, according to what is learned from the note following two previous defeats in court for the global eyewear giant, is therefore “evaluating all options in relation to the operation and will communicate its decision on the matter in due course”.

(Continued …)