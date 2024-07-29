EssilorLuxottica Initiates Buyback of Up to 4 Million Shares

EssilorLuxottica has launched a share buyback program. The Italian-French group has given a mandate for the purchase of a maximum of 4 million own sharesbased on market conditions, for the period from July 29 to October 29, 2025.

The buyback plan is intended to support the stock option plan: The purchased shares will be assigned or transferred to employees and executive directors of EssilorLuxottica and its affiliates.primarily under profit-sharing plans, performance bonuses and awards, stock option plans and employee stock ownership programs.