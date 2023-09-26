Essilux launches Helix: the digital tool that simplifies work in the store. Here’s what it is

Essilux enters the futurethe family business Del Vecchio and now in the hands of CEO Francesco Milleri is about to make another move on the front digital. The group – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – this time turned to the independent opticians launching the division Helix which will provide an interconnected IT platform, designed for the integrated management of all digital activities in store, from appointment booking to order entry to teleoptometry and insurance services. Objective, support opticians for simplify management daily life of its business, rationalizing the numerous technologies that currently exist and reducing the associated administrative complexities.

“The variety of existing technologies for the management of shops, especially in a sector such as eye care, involves a considerable waste of time for opticians, forced to juggle multiple platformssystems, invoicing and suppliers of individual services”, Fabrizio underlined to Corriere Uguzzonipresident of Professional solutions at EssilorLuxottica North America. Helix will debut on the American continent bringing all the “common factors”. digital solutions from EssilorLuxottica“.

