EssiLux, growth in the eyewear category driven by the performance of Ray-Ban and Oakley in double-digit growth

Over 5.5 billion revenues up 38% in the first quarter of the year compared to 2021 and a sales comparable which rises by 11.5% at constant exchange rates and by 15.7% at current exchange rates: EssilorLuxottica archives the first three months of 2022 beating the crisis, both linked to pandemic than to the war in Ukraine.

The company achieved growth of 17.1% to 2.054 billion in Emea (+ 18% at constant exchange rates), by 7.3% to 685 million in Asia Pacific (+ 3.1% at constant exchange rates), by 27.8% to 302 million in Latin America (+ 21.2% at constant exchange rates) and 15.8% to 2.565 billion in North America (+ 7.8% at constant exchange rates). Overall there has been strong growth in the prescription category, driven by the performance of the branded lens portfolio, with brands Rayban And Oakley double-digit rise.

“We are very satisfied with this start of the year which sees a solid performance in all geographic areas and in all divisions. It is a good time to EssilorLuxotticawith an important sunshine season upon us, sustained demand for luxury brands and innovative products such as Stellest that are redefining vision possibilities for so many people, “they said Francesco Milleri And Paul du Saillantrespectively Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of EssilorLuxotticanoting that “the integration of GrandVisionwhich proceeds at a brisk pace, represents another significant step in the definition of one ‘neithertwork company ‘ vertically integrated and committed to growing the sector for the benefit of all “.

The company “has collected € 4 million to help people affected by the situation in Ukraine and provided direct support to our colleagues and their families across the country. Our contribution, with donations from 10,000 employees doubled by EssilorLuxottica and the contribution of one million from the Leonardo Del Vecchio Foundation, will support important humanitarian organizations engaged in the field “, said Milleri and du Saillant. Paris 2.9% to € 166.80.

