EssilorLuxottica: Extends Partnership with Meta for 10 Years

EssilorLuxottica Announces Partnership Extension with Meta Platforms with a new long-term collaboration agreement, under which the two companies will work together over the next decade, “with the aim of developing the next generations of smart eyewear products”.



From the collaboration between the two companies, successfully launched in 2019 – a note informs – Two generations of Ray-Ban branded smart glasses have already been developed “which have made wearables accessible and desirable and made consumers appreciate their potential in everyday life”. A perfect balance between style and functionality, Ray-Ban Meta combines EssilorLuxottica’s eyewear expertise and global distribution network of company-owned stores and optical clients with Meta’s innovative technologies.

Increasingly popular, the glasses have generated great enthusiasm and are worn by consumers all over the world, with strong demand in markets where they are already available. These include the United States, Canada, Great Britain, Australia and several European countries including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain and Sweden.

“For more than six decades, EssilorLuxottica has led the transformation and innovation of the world of eyewear and vision care, distinguishing itself as one of the most innovative companies in the world. We invest hundreds of millions each year in research and development to create products that improve the quality of life of billions of people and that have an impact on the way we look at the world and each other. Although it is still just the beginning, The work done with Meta represented an important milestone in making glasses the gateway to an increasingly connected world. I would like to thank my colleagues at EssilorLuxottica, the Group’s Chief Wearables Officer Rocco Basilico and the Meta team for the excellent work they have done. We will enthusiastically continue to write the future of the category together”, commented Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO of EssilorLuxottica.

“I am proud of the journey we have made so far with EssilorLuxottica and excited about what we will achieve in the long term. We have the opportunity to transform a pair of glasses in the main technological platform of the future and make it both desirable and fashionable”, said Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta. The latest generation of Ray-Ban Meta, launched by EssilorLuxottica and Meta in the fall of 2023, seamlessly integrates a universe of technology into the iconic Ray-Ban, giving them real superpowers.

Among these, making calls, taking photos, shooting and sharing videos, listening to music and creating live streaming content – all hands-free.allowing wearers to stay connected with friends and family and live every moment to the fullest. The recent integration of Meta AI artificial intelligence in the United States and Canada “enables users to perform a wide range of tasks and functions, while being inspired and staying connected with those closest to them.”