EssilorLuxottica expands in Japan: acquisition of Washin completed

Luxottica Japan, part of EssilorLuxottica, completed the acquisition of Washin Optical Co., Ltd., a Japanese optical retailer with a strong history of quality and consumer focus and approximately 70 direct stores in the country. The agreement – we read in a note – represents an important step in supporting the growth of the optical market in Japan, the appreciation among its consumers of quality products and glasses, and customer service standards.

It also confirms the commitment of EssilorLuxottica to develop its retail activities in the country, where it already operates with around 70 points of sale – both branded Ray-Ban, Oakley and Oliver Peoples both within department stores – and serves thousands of optical customers and partners. Washin was founded by Toru Negishi in 1951, with the opening of the first store in Urawa, Saitama Prefecture. Washin stores are mainly located in the Kanto region and in some of the most important shopping districts, such as Ginza and Shinjuku in Tokyo. The acquisition of Washin paves the way for further investments in Japan and will allow EssilorLuxottica to better understand the dynamics of optical retail in the country and its future prospects, as well as representing a strategic lever to increase retail activity in the country.

In recent years, EssilorLuxottica has also invested in “made in Japan” production through the acquisition of Fukui Megane, a manufacturing excellence within the historic eyewear district of Fukui. Today Fukui Megane, already the subject of a profound renovation and expansion of its production activities, expresses the excellence and quality of an eyewear tradition renowned throughout the world for its high craftsmanship, design and the quality of the materials used .

EssilorLuxottica took its first steps in Japan between 1986 and 1990, when Essilor and Luxottica opened their first commercial branches to serve industry professionals. The launch of the successful joint venture with Nikon Corporation and the creation of Nikon-Essilor, a Tokyo-based company that serves local and global customers with its lens technologies. Francesco Milleri, president and CEO of EssilorLuxottica, commented: “For us, Japan is a country with great potential for growth and expansion, and therefore strategic. Washin, with whom we share the values ​​and love for beauty and quality, perfectly integrates our current retail network in the sun and combines with our open network and omnichannel business model”. For Milleri“the investment represents another tangible sign of our long-term commitment to enhance Japanese culture in the global market. As we continue to make the best of Made in Japan known around the world, we will continue to develop and offer innovative solutions to our optical customers and partners, who always remain at the center of our strategies”