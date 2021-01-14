Essex Savings Bank in Essex, Conn., will soon have a new CEO.

The $470 million-asset bank said in a press release Thursday that Diane Arnold, its chief lending officer, will also succeed Gregory Shook as president in July. Arnold will also join the bank’s board.

Shook, who is retiring, has been the bank’s president and CEO for the last 21 years.

Shook “has been an exemplary leader, and our board engaged in a very extensive and comprehensive process to select his successor,” Douglas Paul, the bank’s chairman, said in the release.

Arnold “is an outstanding choice with the attributes and qualities necessary to propel Essex … into the next era of banking as a leading community bank,” Paul added.

“I look forward to building upon our solid foundation of serving the local community and continuing to flourish in an ever-changing banking environment,” Arnold, who joined the bank in 2002, said in the release.