A majority of Venezuelans voted to annex two-thirds of Guyana

On December 3, Venezuela held a referendum in which more than 90 percent of Venezuelans voted to annex the Essequibo region, which covers more than two-thirds of neighboring Guyana. The newspaper reports this The New York Times (NYT).

The referendum was initiated by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The vote consisted of five points, each of which amounted to non-recognition of the existing border with Guyana and its revision with the aim of annexing most of the neighboring country to Venezuela.

Essequibo belongs to us, every square inch of it. Irfaan AliPresident of Guyana

Despite the fact that more than 95 percent of voters voted for each item, turnout amounted to 10 million people, according to Elvis Amoroso, president of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela. Thus, only 50 percent of citizens came to the polling stations, which is significantly lower than the expected figures. Venezuelan authorities reject these data and claim high turnout.

President Nicolas Maduro speaks to supporters after the referendum on Venezuela’s claim to Essequibo, a region administered and controlled by Guyana, in Caracas Photo: Matias Delacroix/AP

50 % was the approximate turnout for the referendum

Origins of the territorial dispute

The Essequibo region occupies most of Guyana’s territory on the border with Venezuela. These lands are sparsely populated and rich in oil, which arouses the interest of the Venezuelan side as an oil-producing power.

Historically, these lands were the territory of Spanish and British colonization. Due to the small population and lack of clear ideas about the territory, both powers laid claim to the same lands without clear demarcation. The territorial dispute entered an acute phase in the 1880s, when gold was discovered in Essequibo.

Soldiers and civilians queue to vote in a referendum on the future of the disputed territory with Guyana at a polling station in Caracas Photo: Ariana Cubillos/AP

In 1895, Venezuela, citing the Monroe Doctrine, asked for US intervention in hopes of support. American President Grover Cleveland organized the Washington arbitration, which consisted of two arbitrators from the United States, two from Great Britain and one from the Russian Empire. In 1899, the Russian representative supported the British position, which is why the border of the two countries was established along the “Schomburg Line” previously declared by London.

Declaration of US President James Monroe in 1823, proclaiming the principle of "America for Americans." The purpose of this document was to warn the European empires that were part of the Holy Alliance against invading Latin America and suppressing revolutionary regimes. Later, the concept changed its meaning and began to symbolize the policy of excluding other countries from the affairs of the Western Hemisphere and US interference in the affairs of the Caribbean and Central America. The Monroe Doctrine is considered to be one of the fundamental principles of US foreign policy.

Despite the de facto recognition of the decision, Venezuela continues to officially challenge it. In 1966, at the time of independence, Guyana signed Geneva agreement with the UK and Venezuela on the need to resolve the territorial dispute peacefully. Caracas interprets this agreement as recognition of the transfer of territories to Venezuela.

Venezuela officially depicts its territory on all government maps and symbols with the territory of Guyana shaded. For example, ex-President Hugo Chavez changed the country’s flag, adding an eighth star to it, which symbolized Essequibo’s belonging to Venezuela.

What are Venezuela’s goals in the territorial dispute?

Maduro’s holding of the referendum has two dimensions: international and domestic.

In foreign policy, the referendum is related to the problems of energy and oil production. Before the economic crisis of 2013 and the introduction of sanctions by former US President Donald Trump, Venezuela was one of the leaders in oil supplies in the world. After the introduction of the sanctions regime, Guyana increased supplies to the United States and became one of Caracas’ competitors.

Venezuelan government supporters sort through campaign materials about the Essequibo region outside a polling station in Caracas. Photo: Ariana Cubillos/AP

Due to the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, the United States eased the sanctions regime, and Venezuela partially restored oil supplies to North America and European countries. However, Caracas is wary of competition from Guyana and has plans to expand its energy capabilities. In addition, in recent years, due to the return of leftist forces in many Latin American countries, Venezuela has restored diplomatic relations with some states and strengthened its position.

No less important is the domestic political aspect of the problem. In 2024, Venezuela should take place presidential elections. In October of this year, the Venezuelan opposition held primaries, which they won by a large margin won representative of the radical movement “Vente Venezuela” Maria Corina Machado. According to a number of experts, it It has chances of victory, and her figure could become a threat to Maduro’s presidency.

Despite criticism of the Maduro regime, the majority of the Venezuelan opposition fully supports the idea of ​​annexing Essequibo and opposes Guyana’s position. Holding a referendum could strengthen domestic support for the current authorities, as well as cause a split in the opposition camp regarding support for Maduro’s position. For example, Machado spoke with harsh criticism of the referendum, while former popular opposition leader Henrique Capriles supported the initiative.

National sovereignty is not consulted, it is exercised Maria Corina Machadoleader of the Venezuelan opposition

One of the key issues remains the possibility of resolving the dispute by force. After the announcement of the referendum results become there are reports that Venezuela is sending special forces to the border with Guyana and Brazil for the purpose of conducting military exercises.