Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ordered a “joint defensive action” this Thursday, December 28, in response to the deployment of a British ship in Guyana's waters. The president assured that the arrival of the ship is a “military threat”, some statements come in the midst of the renewed dispute over the territory of Essequibo, rich in oil and natural resources.

Last week, the United Kingdom had announced that its ship would travel to Guyanese territory as a show of military and diplomatic support for the Commonwealth country. A nod to Guyana, which is also a former British colony, after tense weeks with Venezuela due to the territorial dispute over the Essequibo.

I have ordered the activation of the “General Domingo Sifontes Joint Military Action” of the entire Bolivarian National Armed Forces on the eastern Caribbean of Venezuela and the Atlantic Facade, in response to the threat and provocation from the United Kingdom against Peace and… pic.twitter.com/s8NuPNouUR — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) December 28, 2023



Maduro denounced that this action violated the “spirit” of the recent agreements between Venezuela and Guyana to avoid the use of force in the territorial dispute over Essequibo. Some who arrived after the Venezuelan president promoted a unilateral referendum at the beginning of the month to annex said territory.

In a televised broadcast, the Venezuelan president described the British deployment as “practically a military threat from London” and ordered the activation of a joint defensive action. This consists of nearly 6,000 uniformed personnel from the air and naval forces.

According to Maduro, this is a proportional response to the “rupture” of the agreements and reaffirms the defense of the maritime and territorial integrity of Venezuela.

Rekindled tensions

The turn in the dispute between Venezuela and Guyana once again sets off alarms in the region. Tensions had decreased after the meeting and agreement between both countries, however, this Thursday Maduro's response suggests that the conflict is far from over.

“We believe in diplomacy, dialogue and peace, but no one is going to threaten Venezuela,” Maduro said. “This is an unacceptable threat to any sovereign country in Latin America.”

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro meets with military personnel at the Ministry of Defense, in Caracas, Venezuela, on December 28, 2023. © Miraflores Palace / Via Reuters

For years, Venezuela has claimed the Essequibo, 160,000 km², that is, about two-thirds of Guyanese territory. It is also a region rich in minerals and oil.

What is the British ship at the center of the discord like?

According to a source from Guyana's Foreign Ministry, the ship will arrive on the country's coast on Friday and will be there for “less than a week.” In addition, she assured that she does not plan to dock in Georgetown, the country's capital.

Earlier, Britain had said the patrol would change its original mission of intercepting drug traffickers near Barbados. HMS Trent is, in fact, a patrol and rescue ship that was recently used for this purpose in West Africa.

Archive image of the Essequibo River, which crosses and gives its name to the region of 159,500 square kilometers that Venezuela and Guyana have disputed since the mid-19th century, a dispute in which the tone has escalated in recent months. Kurupukari, November 19, 2023 © AP / Juan Pablo Arraez

Inside, there can be up to 30 sailors and a contingent of 18 marines, and it is equipped with a landing pad for helicopters and drones.

It had also been announced that the HMS Trent was going to carry out joint operations with Guyana, which echoes the warnings of the president of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, who during conversations with his Venezuelan counterpart had said that his country reserved the right to work with partners to ensure the defense of the country.

A dispute with no end in sight

Everything indicates that the dispute between both countries over the Essequibo will only get longer.

Guyana has defended that it belongs to it based on an award dating back to 1899, when much of the Essequibo was attributed to it through an arbitration court.

Meanwhile, Venezuela claims the Essequibo by appealing to the 1966 Geneva Agreement. A document signed by Venezuela, the United Kingdom and Guyana to resolve the territorial dispute over the region and that establishes principles and procedures for the peaceful resolution of the controversy.

The dispute was fueled when important oil reserves were found in said territory, about eight years ago. For much of his term, Maduro has been emphatic that he will “return” said territory to Venezuela.

With EFE, AP and Reuters